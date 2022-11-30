Pedestrian struck by Metra UP Northwest train in Arlington Heights

A Metra UP Northwest train struck a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Arlington Heights.
The incident happened before 6:30 a.m. near the railroad crossing at Ridge and Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights police said.
Inbound and outbound trains on the Northwest line were halted past Des Plaines, Metra said. Riders were told to expect extensive delays.
Officials have not released any information on the pedestrian’s condition.
