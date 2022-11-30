The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
College Sports Sports

Ohio State still has a chance to reach football playoff

The No. 5 Buckeyes could move back up if No. 4 USC loses in the Pac-12 championship game.

By  Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
   
SHARE Ohio State still has a chance to reach football playoff
Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison, left, celebrates his touchdown against Michigan with teammate Emeka Egbuka.

Ohio State, which is ranked fifth in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, could move back into the top four if current No. 4 USC loses to Utah in the Pac-12 title game.

Jay LaPrete/AP

Ohio State was No. 5 on Tuesday night in the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings, positioned to possibly take advantage if one of the top four slips up on championship weekend.

Georgia (12-0) was No. 1 again. No. 2 Michigan (12-0) and No. 3 TCU (12-0) both moved up a spot, and Southern California (11-1) climbed two spots into the fourth slot.

The Buckeyes (11-1) dropped three spots after losing 45-23 to the rival Wolverines on Saturday at home. That game was 24-20 heading into the fourth quarter and 31-23 with 7:23 to go before Michigan blew it open.

“It was talked about in the committee room that going into, really early in the fourth quarter, the game was still close,” said selection committee chairman Boo Corrigan, who is North Carolina State’s athletic director. “That being said, you can’t completely dismiss the way the fourth quarter ended with Michigan kind of taking over the game there late.”

Alabama (10-2) moved up a spot to No. 6 and was followed by Southeastern Conference rival Tennessee, which beat the Crimson Tide in October.

The final rankings and the four-team field for the College Football Playoff will be set Sunday. The semifinals will be played Dec. 31 in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta and the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

The top four play in their conference championships game this weekend. The undefeated teams might not need to win this weekend to lock up a spot.

Georgia plays LSU (9-3), which fell nine spots to 14th, in the SEC title game. Michigan plays Purdue (8-4) for the Big Ten championship. TCU faces Kansas State, which is 10th in the latest rankings and has already lost to the surprising Horned Frogs.

USC and Heisman Trophy frontrunner Caleb Williams face Utah, No. 11 in the rankings, on Friday night in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 championship.

If the Trojans slip up, that could give Ohio State a second chance.

Since the college football playoff started in 2014, only one team has moved from outside the top four to inside and was selected to play in the semifinals without playing on championship weekend.

Alabama in 2017 was 11-1 and No. 5, but had lost to Auburn and finished second in the SEC West.

The Tigers then lost to Georgia in the SEC championship, which vaulted the Bulldogs from fifth to third.

Wisconsin was unbeaten and No. 4 heading into Big Ten championship game but was beaten by Ohio State, which had already lost twice and was No. 8.

That left the committee with an opening at No. 4 and it elevated Alabama instead of Ohio State, which finished No. 6 as the Big Ten champion with an 11-2 record.

NEW YEAR’S SIX POSSIBILITIES

Most of these scenarios involve the top four winning out and/or remaining the same after this weekend’s games.

Alabama being ahead of Tennessee would mean the Crimson Tide would go to the Sugar Bowl, which is contractually bound to get either the SEC champ or the highest-ranked SEC team available after the playoff has been filled.

That would put Tennessee in the Orange Bowl or the Cotton Bowl, depending on what the Rose Bowl does.

If Ohio State doesn’t make it into the playoff, the Buckeyes could go to the Rose Bowl for the second straight season. But with Penn State moving up to No. 8 this week, that opens up the possibility the Rose Bowl could select Penn State, leaving Ohio State to go to the Orange Bowl as the highest-ranked available Big Ten or SEC team.

If Ohio State ends up in the Rose Bowl, Penn State is a good bet for the Cotton.

The Buckeyes in the Orange Bowl against the winner of the Atlantic Coast Conference title game between Clemson and North Carolina bumps Tennessee to the Cotton against the highest-ranked champion from a Group of Five conference.

The latest rankings pretty much guaranteed that will be the winner of the American Athletic Conference championship between Tulane, ranked 18th, and No. 22 UCF.

No other team from a non-Power Five conference is ranked.

Kansas State is locked into the Sugar Bowl no matter the result of its game against TCU as either the Big 12 champion or runner-up in place of the Big 12 champ making the playoff.

Washington at No. 12 behind Utah puts the Huskies in great shape to make the Rose Bowl as the Pac-12’s representative if USC beats Utah and the Trojans make the playoff.

If Utah wins a second straight Pac-12 title, the Rose Bowl would again have some leeway to take another highly ranked team (Washington) instead of having a return trip to Pasadena, California, by the Utes.

Next Up In College Sports
Illinois blows out Syracuse in Big Ten/ACC challenge
Heel, yes: Pete Nance — from Northwestern to North Carolina — takes a shot at the big time
Pittsburgh routs Northwestern 87-58 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Big Ten issues $100,000 fine to Michigan State, reprimands Michigan for tunnel fight
It’s time to celebrate Victory Money-day for Jim Harbaugh and others
South Carolina remains unanimous No. 1 in women’s college basketball poll
The Latest
Alireza Beiranvand of Iran is consoled after his team’s World Cup loss to the United States.
Soccer
Some in Iran celebrate U.S. victory at World Cup
Cheering fans hit the streets in Iran’s Kurdish-majority province of Kurdistan and fireworks lit the skies over the Bukan area of West Azerbaijan province to celebrate the Iranian team’s 1-0 loss.
By Associated Press
 
Barrington’s Sophia Swanson plays against Maine South.
High School Basketball
Previewing the Chicago Elite Classic’s girls basketball matchups
Though the CEC has showcased girls teams in the past, this is the first time the event has devoted an entire day to them.
By Mike Clark
 
Oswego East’s Mekhi Lowery (24) drives the baseline against West Aurora.
High School Basketball
Impressions from the season’s opening stretch
Here are a bevy of thoughts from the week in this Thanksgiving leftovers column.
By Joe Henrickson
 
Federal authorities say Dawn Frankowski identified herself as the woman circled in blue in this image.
Crime
Another suburban Chicago resident gets 18 months probation for Jan. 6 role
Before she was sentenced Wednesday, Dawn Frankowski told the judge she got caught up in the moment but said, “I’m an adult. I take full responsibility for what I have done, for my bad choice.”
By Jon Seidel
 
Fiz8D_9WAAE0v3L.jpg
News
Pedestrian struck by Metra UP Northwest train in Arlington Heights
The incident happened before 6:30 a.m. near the railroad crossing at Ridge and Northwest Highway.
By Sun-Times Wire
 