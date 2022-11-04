The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 4, 2022
High School Football

IHSA state football playoff scores

All the scores from the second round.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
IHSA state football playoff scores
Kenwood’s Mako Grant (9) runs against Perspectives.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Class 8A
Second Round

(1) Lincoln-Way East at (17) Neuqua Valley, Fri. 6

(8) Warren at (24) Andrew, Sat. 7

(13) Maine South at (4) South Elgin, Fri. 7

(12) Glenbrook South at (5) Glenbard West, Sat. 1

(2) York at (18) Marist, Sat. 1

(7) Palatine at (23) Minooka, Fri. 7

(14) Lyons at (3) Plainfield North, Fri. 7

(6) Loyola at (22) Edwardsville, Sat. 1

Class 7A
Second Round

(1) Mount Carmel at (17) Downers Grove North, Sat. 1

(8) Collinsville at (24) Brother Rice, Sat. 6

(4) St. Charles North at (20) Hoffman Estates, Sat. 2

(12) St. Rita at (5) Prospect, Fri. 7

(2) Hersey at (18) Batavia, Sat. 1

(10) Moline at (7) Yorkville, Fri. 7

(3) Pekin at (19) Normal, Fri. 7

(11) Lake Zurich at (6) Wheaton North, Sat. 4

Class 6A
Second Round

(8) Notre Dame at (1) Wauconda, Fri. 7

(4) St. Ignatius at (12) Grayslake Central, Fri. 7

(7) Kaneland at (2) Prairie Ridge, Sat. 1

(3) Grayslake North at (11) Harlem, Sat. 6

(1) Lemont at (9) Quincy, Sat. 3

(5) Bremen vs. (13) Kenwood at Lane, Sat. 1

(7) Crete-Monee vs. (2) Simeon at Gately, Sat. 1

(6) East St. Louis at (3) Normal West, Sat. 1

Class 5A
Second Round

(1) Sycamore at (9) Carmel, Sat. 2

(5) Sterling vs. (4) Goode at Lane, Sat. 5:30

(7) Payton vs. (2) Morgan Park at Gately, Fri. 7

(3) Boylan at (11) Nazareth, Sat. 1

(8) Metamora at (1) Mahomet-Seymour, Sat. 7

(4) Morris at (12) Centralia, Sat. 3

(7) Mascoutah at (2) Highland, Sat. 2

(6) Kankakee at (3) Peoria, Fri. 7

Class 4A
Second Round

(8) UP-Bronzeville at (1) Richmond-Burton, Fri. 7

(5) Joliet Catholic at (13) Providence, Sat. 1

(7) Rochelle at (15) Johnsburg, Fri. 7

(6) Evergreen Park at (3) St. Francis, Sat. 1

(8) Coal City at (1) Carterville, Sat. 1

(5) Breese Central at (4) Rochester, Sat. 4:30

(2) Sacred Heart-Griffin at (10) Waterloo, Sat. 5

(6) Murphysboro at (3) Macomb, Sat. 3

Class 3A
Second Round

(8) Genoa-Kingston at (1) Princeton, Sat. 1

(5) Stillman Valley at (4) IC Catholic, Sat. 3

(7) Pecatonica at (2) Reed-Custer, Sat. 5

(6) Byron at (3) Seneca, Fri. 7

(1) Prairie Central at (9) Roxana, Sat. 2

(5) Mt. Carmel, Ill. at (4) Tolono Unity, Sat. 2

(7) St. Joseph-Ogden at (15) Olympia, Sat. 6

(6) Eureka at (3) Williamsville, Sat. 3

Class 2A
Second Round

(8) Farmington at (1) Maroa-Forsyth, Sat. 1

(4) Rockridge at (12) Bloomington Central, Sat. 1

(7) Knoxville at (2) Bismarck-Henning, Sat. 1

(6) Tri-Valley at (3) Wilmington, Sat. 6

(1) St. Teresa at (9) Athens, Sat. 1

(4) Pana at (12) Fairfield, Sat. 4

(2) Johnston City at (10) Arthur-Lovington, Sat. 3

(6) Red Bud at (14) Althoff, Sat. 1

Class 1A
Second Round

(8) Oneida at (1) Lena-Winslow, Sat. 1

(4) Fulton at (12) Rockford Lutheran, Sat. 1

(2) Hope Academy at (10) Forreston, Sat. 2

(3) Ottawa Marquette at (11) Dakota, Sat. 1

(1) Ridgeview-Lexington at (9) Salt Fork, Sat. 2

(5) Routt at (4) Tuscola, Sat. 2

(7) Sesser-Valier at (2) Camp Point Central, Sat. 2

(6) Cumberland at (3) Greenfield-Northwestern, Sat. 2

