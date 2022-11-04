IHSA state football playoff scores

Class 8A
Second Round
(1) Lincoln-Way East at (17) Neuqua Valley, Fri. 6
(8) Warren at (24) Andrew, Sat. 7
(13) Maine South at (4) South Elgin, Fri. 7
(12) Glenbrook South at (5) Glenbard West, Sat. 1
(2) York at (18) Marist, Sat. 1
(7) Palatine at (23) Minooka, Fri. 7
(14) Lyons at (3) Plainfield North, Fri. 7
(6) Loyola at (22) Edwardsville, Sat. 1
Class 7A
Second Round
(1) Mount Carmel at (17) Downers Grove North, Sat. 1
(8) Collinsville at (24) Brother Rice, Sat. 6
(4) St. Charles North at (20) Hoffman Estates, Sat. 2
(12) St. Rita at (5) Prospect, Fri. 7
(2) Hersey at (18) Batavia, Sat. 1
(10) Moline at (7) Yorkville, Fri. 7
(3) Pekin at (19) Normal, Fri. 7
(11) Lake Zurich at (6) Wheaton North, Sat. 4
Class 6A
Second Round
(8) Notre Dame at (1) Wauconda, Fri. 7
(4) St. Ignatius at (12) Grayslake Central, Fri. 7
(7) Kaneland at (2) Prairie Ridge, Sat. 1
(3) Grayslake North at (11) Harlem, Sat. 6
(1) Lemont at (9) Quincy, Sat. 3
(5) Bremen vs. (13) Kenwood at Lane, Sat. 1
(7) Crete-Monee vs. (2) Simeon at Gately, Sat. 1
(6) East St. Louis at (3) Normal West, Sat. 1
Class 5A
Second Round
(1) Sycamore at (9) Carmel, Sat. 2
(5) Sterling vs. (4) Goode at Lane, Sat. 5:30
(7) Payton vs. (2) Morgan Park at Gately, Fri. 7
(3) Boylan at (11) Nazareth, Sat. 1
(8) Metamora at (1) Mahomet-Seymour, Sat. 7
(4) Morris at (12) Centralia, Sat. 3
(7) Mascoutah at (2) Highland, Sat. 2
(6) Kankakee at (3) Peoria, Fri. 7
Class 4A
Second Round
(8) UP-Bronzeville at (1) Richmond-Burton, Fri. 7
(5) Joliet Catholic at (13) Providence, Sat. 1
(7) Rochelle at (15) Johnsburg, Fri. 7
(6) Evergreen Park at (3) St. Francis, Sat. 1
(8) Coal City at (1) Carterville, Sat. 1
(5) Breese Central at (4) Rochester, Sat. 4:30
(2) Sacred Heart-Griffin at (10) Waterloo, Sat. 5
(6) Murphysboro at (3) Macomb, Sat. 3
Class 3A
Second Round
(8) Genoa-Kingston at (1) Princeton, Sat. 1
(5) Stillman Valley at (4) IC Catholic, Sat. 3
(7) Pecatonica at (2) Reed-Custer, Sat. 5
(6) Byron at (3) Seneca, Fri. 7
(1) Prairie Central at (9) Roxana, Sat. 2
(5) Mt. Carmel, Ill. at (4) Tolono Unity, Sat. 2
(7) St. Joseph-Ogden at (15) Olympia, Sat. 6
(6) Eureka at (3) Williamsville, Sat. 3
Class 2A
Second Round
(8) Farmington at (1) Maroa-Forsyth, Sat. 1
(4) Rockridge at (12) Bloomington Central, Sat. 1
(7) Knoxville at (2) Bismarck-Henning, Sat. 1
(6) Tri-Valley at (3) Wilmington, Sat. 6
(1) St. Teresa at (9) Athens, Sat. 1
(4) Pana at (12) Fairfield, Sat. 4
(2) Johnston City at (10) Arthur-Lovington, Sat. 3
(6) Red Bud at (14) Althoff, Sat. 1
Class 1A
Second Round
(8) Oneida at (1) Lena-Winslow, Sat. 1
(4) Fulton at (12) Rockford Lutheran, Sat. 1
(2) Hope Academy at (10) Forreston, Sat. 2
(3) Ottawa Marquette at (11) Dakota, Sat. 1
(1) Ridgeview-Lexington at (9) Salt Fork, Sat. 2
(5) Routt at (4) Tuscola, Sat. 2
(7) Sesser-Valier at (2) Camp Point Central, Sat. 2
(6) Cumberland at (3) Greenfield-Northwestern, Sat. 2