Sunday, November 6, 2022
2 teens among 3 wounded in Auburn Gresham

The teens were standing with a man in front of a residence in the 7600 block of South Wolcott Avenue when they were attacked, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_5.31.26_PM.png

Sun-Times file photo

Two teens and a man were wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Auburn Gresham.

They were standing outside a residence about 2 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Wolcott Avenue when someone in a vehicle began shooting, Chicago police said.

A boy, 15, was shot in the legs and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was struck in the back and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The man, 21, suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He was also taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

The Latest
Bears quarterback Justin Fields scoring against Miami.
Bears
All by himself, Justin Fields is making the Bears’ rebuild bearable
In a 35-32 loss to Miami, he rushes for 178 yards, the most by a quarterback in an NFL regular-season game.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Bears receiver Chase Claypool looks for a pass interference flag in the fourth quarter Sunday.
Bears
Justin Fields: Pass to Chase Claypool was ‘definitely’ pass interference
Chase Claypool caught two passes in his Bears debut. But what he’ll remember most is an incomplete pass.
By Patrick Finley
 
A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is administered at Norwegian American Hospital in January.
Coronavirus
Health officials urge suburban residents to get COVID booster, flu shot ahead of holidays
The Boost Up campaign will run a series of ads throughout suburban Cook County, according to a statement by the Cook County Department of Public Health.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook holds up the ball in the air after making a touchdown catch.
NFL
Vikings beat Commanders 20-17 for their sixth straight win
Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes for Minnesota.
By Stephen Whyno | Associated Press
 
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes.
NFL
Struggling Aaron Rodgers throws three interceptions in Packers’ 15-9 loss to Lions
Rodgers was 23 of 42 for 291 yards with a TD and had three interceptions for the fifth time in his career.
By Larry Lage | Associated Press
 