2 teens among 3 wounded in Auburn Gresham

Two teens and a man were wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Auburn Gresham.

They were standing outside a residence about 2 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Wolcott Avenue when someone in a vehicle began shooting, Chicago police said.

A boy, 15, was shot in the legs and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was struck in the back and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The man, 21, suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He was also taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

