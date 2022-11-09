4 suffer minor injuries after car collides with school bus in Auburn Gresham
The accident happened around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West 87th Street as the bus was making a left turn, police said.
Four people were hospitalized after a car collided with a school bus Wednesday morning, sending the bus crashing through a fence in Auburn Gresham.
The accident happened around 6:40 a.m. as a man, 21, was driving in the 400 block of West 87th Street and hit the bus as it was making left turn, Chicago police said.
Three people on the bus — an 18-year-old, a 19-year-old and a woman, 40 — were transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said.
The driver of the car was taken to Jackson Park Hospital, also in good condition, police said.
A woman driving the bus refused medical attention, according to police.
No citations have been issued.
