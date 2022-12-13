The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 13, 2022
No Shot Clock, Ep. 143: Early surprise teams

Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen break down six teams that have surprised us through the first three weeks of the season.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
We also give our Two Takes, which includes a look at the DuPage Valley conference, some unknown players turning heads and more. 

All that and a look ahead at the upcoming week of games.

The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.

