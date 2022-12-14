The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
CTA and Pace to issue shared passes beginning next year

By  Mitch Dudek
   
CTA and PACE announced a partnership Wednesday that will allow for shared use passes beginning next year.

Public transportation leaders are creating passes that can be used on both the CTA and Pace suburban buses.

The two transit agencies announced Wednesday that, beginning early next year, they will be offering one-day, three-day, seven-day and 30-day unlimited-ride passes that can be used on both transit systems.

The CTA’s one- and three-day passes will be valid for use on Pace. CTA will also combine its two seven-day passes into one offering valid on both agencies at $20, allowing for seamless connectivity between the two transit systems.

The four shared passes will maintain the current pricing of a one-day pass for $5; three days for $15; seven days for $20; and a 30-day passfor $75. 

And $5 surcharge on the current shared seven-day pass with Pace will be removed. 

CTA and Pace will inform riders on the effective date closer to implementation.

“This initiative is just another step for us to adapt to our riders’ needs by making travel on one or all of our transit systems even more convenient, affordable and seamless,” CTA President Dorval Carter said in a news release.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the CTA on these changes which will open more doors to employment, education, and essential services throughout our region,” said Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger.

