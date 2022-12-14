The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
College Sports Sports

Mississippi State will hire defensive coordinator Zach Arnett to replace Mike Leach

Mississippi State was working to finalize a four-year contract with the 36-year-old Arnett.

By  Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
   
SHARE Mississippi State will hire defensive coordinator Zach Arnett to replace Mike Leach
The video board at Davis Wade Stadium displays a message in memory of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach.

The video board at Davis Wade Stadium displays a message in memory of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach.

Theo DeRosa/The Commercial Dispatch, via AP

Mississippi State is promoting defensive coordinator Zach Arnett to head coach to replace Mike Leach, who died suddenly of a heart condition earlier this week.

Mississippi State was working to finalize a four-year contract with the 36-year-old Arnett, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because a deal had not yet been completed. ESPN first reported the move.

Leach, 61, died Monday night at a Jackson, Mississippi, hospital after falling gravely ill on Sunday at his home.

Arnett was put in charge of the team by Mississippi State officials in Leach’s absence. With the early signing period a week away and the transfer portal active, Mississippi State was motivated to move quickly to put a new coach in place. The Bulldogs also play Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl on Jan. 2.

Arnett has been Leach’s defensive coordinator since he took the head coaching job at Mississippi State in 2020.

Next Up In College Sports
Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters takes over as Purdue head coach
Let the cowbells ring for Mike Leach, a true original who made college football more fun
Mike Leach, Mississippi State football coach, dies at 61
Huckster vibe is strong in Deion Sanders, meaning Colorado could be in for reality check
Purdue moves to No. 1 in AP Top 25, Alabama cracks top 5
Northwestern’s defense steps up in victory over Prairie View A&M
The Latest
Salt Creek Ballet presents “The Nutcracker.”
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago Dec. 15-21: The Mix
Salt Creek Ballet’s “Nutcracker,” the Randolph Street Holiday Market and the annual Tuba Christmas concert at the Palmer House are among the entertainment highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Jamel Danzy, who purchased the gun used to kill Chicago Police Officer Ella French, leaves the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after his sentencing hearing.
Crime
‘Anger and grief basically lead to vengeance’: Straw purchaser of gun used to kill Officer Ella French gets 2.5 years
Jamel Danzy of Indiana is the only person convicted so far in connection with French’s death.
By Jon Seidel
 
COMED_121422_16.JPG
News
ComEd to spend $40 million on plan to rid homes of natural gas
ComEd is moving from a pilot project to a larger plan to “decarbonize” thousands of homes, making them energy efficient and more environmentally friendly.
By Brett Chase
 
Jonathan Toews looks on.
Blackhawks
Jonathan Toews’ positivity fades to discouragement after Blackhawks’ ugly loss to Capitals
Two sides of Toews showed themselves Tuesday — and the side that appeared postgame sounded understandably overwhelmed by the Hawks’ multitude of problems and endless string of losses.
By Ben Pope
 
A CTA bus in traffic.
Transportation
CTA, Pace to issue shared passes next year
“We’re thrilled to partner with the CTA on these changes which will open more doors to employment, education, and essential services throughout our region,” said Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger.
By Mitch Dudek
 