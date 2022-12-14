1 dead, 1 wounded in South Chicago

Two men were shot, one fatally, Wednesday afternoon in South Chicago.
The men were standing on a sidewalk in the 8700 block of South Commercial Avenue about 4:30 p.m. when three males got out of a red sedan and fired shots, Chicago police said.
One of the victims, 37, suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The other victim, in his late 30s, was struck in the head and taken to the same hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
