14-year-old charged in West Pullman double shooting

A 14-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of shooting two teens last month during a home invasion in West Pullman, according to Chicago police.
On Nov. 15, the boy entered a residence in the 11600 block of South Yale Avenue and shot a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man during a robbery, police said.
Both of the victims were listed in critical condition, police said.
The boy was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of home invasion with a deadly weapon, police said.
No other details were released.
