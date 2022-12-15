Holiday Tournament pairings

Please send your tournament pairings and a pdf bracket to mobrien@suntimes.com to be included in the list.

Bloomington (State Farm)

Large school

Dec. 27-30

Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. North Chicago, 9:30

Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Normal, 8

Wheaton-Warrenville South vs. North Lawndale, noon

Peoria vs. Joliet Central, 10:30 am

Brother Rice vs. Oswego, 6:30

Mesa, AZ vs. Springfield, 5

Rock Island vs. Harlem, 3

Romeoville vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 1:30

Bloomington (State Farm)

Small school

Dec. 27-30

St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Annawan, noon

El Paso-Gridley vs. East Dubuque, 10:30 am

Rockford Lutheran vs. Stanford Olympia, 1:30

Quincy Notre Dame vs. Providence-St. Mel, 3

Aurora Christian vs. Minonk Fieldcrest, 8

Normal U-High vs. Rock Falls, 9:30

Bloomington Central Catholic vs. Winnebago, 6:30

Bishop McNamara vs. Downs Tri-Valley, 5

Centralia

Dec. 28-30

Marist vs. Cahokia, 8:30 am

Wekiva, FL vs. Kipp, 10 am

Evanston vs. Champaign Central, 12:30

Mt. Vernon vs. Dyett, 2

St. Louis Cardinal Ritter vs. Payton, 3:30

Hillwood, TN vs. Belleville West, 6:15

Centralia vs. Confluence, MO, 7:45

Glenwood vs. Carmel, 9:15

DeKalb (Chuck Dayton)

Dec. 27-29

DeKalb vs. Ogden, 7:30

Geneva vs. Dundee-Crown, 6

Manley vs. Lincoln-Way West, 4:30

Huntley vs. Belvidere North, 3

Guilford vs. Marshall, 1:30

Phillips vs. McHenry, noon

United vs. Hononegah, 10:30 am

Plainfield East vs. Naperville Central, 9 am

Effingham/Teutopolis

Dec. 28-30

Belvidere vs. Oak Lawn, 3

St. Anthony vs. Lutheran North, 4:30

Dixon vs. Brooks, 6

Charleston vs. Teutopolis, 7:30

Mattoon vs. Lincoln-Way East, 3

Champaign Centennial vs. Newton, 4:30

Knoxville vs. Pleasant Plains, 6

Highland vs. Effingham, 7:30

Elgin

Dec. 27-30

Walther Christian vs. Westminster Christian, 9 am

King vs. Lake View, 10:30 am

Shepard vs. Bowen, noon

Waukegan vs. West Chicago, 1:45

Kennedy vs. Aurora Central, 3:15

Chicago Christian vs. Round Lake, 4:45

Elgin vs. Mather, 6:30

Elgin Academy vs. Raby, 8

Hinsdale Central

Dec. 23-28

Stevenson vs. Glenbard East, 9:30

Oswego East vs. Lincoln-Way Central, 11 am

Morgan Park vs. Richards, 12:30

DePaul Prep vs. Morton, 2

Marian Catholic vs. Maine South, 3:45

Rockford Auburn vs. Willowbrook, 5:15

Hinsdale Central vs. Oak Forest, 7

Homewood-Flossmoor vs. St. Charles East, 8:30

Pekin

Dec. 27-29

Morton vs. Plainfield South, 9 am

Normal West vs. Boylan, 10:30 am

Moline vs. Limestone, 12:45

Lake Zurich vs. Lanphier, 2:15

Richwoods vs. Hersey, 3:45

Pekin vs. Comer, 6:30

Mount Carmel vs. Perspectives-MSA, 8

Lake Park vs. Washington, 9:30

Plano

Dec. 27-30

Kaneland vs. Mendota, 9 am

Yorkville Christian vs. Sandwich, 10:30 am

Ottawa vs. Lisle, 12:30

Marmion vs. Morris, 2

Northridge vs. Newark, 3:30

Peoria Notre Dame vs. Plano, 7

Streator vs. Hinckley Big Rock, 5:30

Burlington Central vs. Coal City, 8:30

Pontiac

Dec. 28-30

Bloom vs. Plainfield North, 9 am

Benet vs. Oak Park, 10:30 am

Manual vs. Lockport, 1

Joliet West vs. Bloomington, 2:30

New Trier vs. Warren, 4

Curie vs. Danville, 6

Simeon vs. St. Charles North, 7:30

West Aurora vs. Pontiac, 9

Rich South (Big Dipper)

Dec. 27-30

Perspectives vs. TF South, 9 am

Thornton vs. Francis Parker, 10:30 am

Hyde Park vs. Bremen, noon

Tinley Park vs. Thornwood, 2:30

De La Salle vs. Thornridge, 3:30

Rich vs. Bishop Noll, Ind., 5

Longwood vs. Ag. Science, 6:30

Hillcrest vs. St. Francis de Sales, 8

Wheeling

Dec. 27-30

Hampshire vs. St. Viator, 9 am

Libertyville vs. Maine West, 10:30 am

Deerfield vs. Prosser, 12:15

Neuqua Valley vs. Buffalo Grove, 2

Niles North vs. Prospect, 3:45

Fremd vs. Antioch, 5:30

Wheeling vs. Notre Dame, 7:15

Glenbrook North vs. Englewood, 8:45

York (Jack Tosh)

Dec. 26-30

Minooka vs. St. Ignatius, 8:30 am

Naperville North vs. Glenbard West, 10 am

Schaumburg vs. Riverside-Brookfield, 11:30 am

Leo vs. Lake Forest, 1

Nazareth vs. Yorkville, 3

Wheaton North vs. Palatine, 4:30

Batavia vs. Lyons, 6

Timothy Christian vs. Stagg, 7:30

St. Francis vs. Glenbrook South, 9 am

Hinsdale South vs. Waubonsie Valley, 10:30 am

Montini vs. Rolling Meadows, noon

Glenbard North vs. St. Patrick, 1:30

Downers Grove South vs. Lemont, 3:30

Andrew vs. Conant, 5

Highland Park vs. Bolingbrook, 6:30

St. Laurence vs. York, 8

