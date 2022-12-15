The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Holiday Tournament pairings

All the pairings for the 2022 holiday basketball tournaments.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Simeon’s Wesley Rubin (10) slams it home against Curie at last season’s Pontiac Holiday Tournament.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Bloomington (State Farm)
Large school
Dec. 27-30

Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. North Chicago, 9:30
Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Normal, 8
Wheaton-Warrenville South vs. North Lawndale, noon
Peoria vs. Joliet Central, 10:30 am
Brother Rice vs. Oswego, 6:30
Mesa, AZ vs. Springfield, 5
Rock Island vs. Harlem, 3
Romeoville vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 1:30

Bloomington (Large school) bracket

Bloomington (State Farm)
Small school
Dec. 27-30

St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Annawan, noon
El Paso-Gridley vs. East Dubuque, 10:30 am
Rockford Lutheran vs. Stanford Olympia, 1:30
Quincy Notre Dame vs. Providence-St. Mel, 3
Aurora Christian vs. Minonk Fieldcrest, 8
Normal U-High vs. Rock Falls, 9:30
Bloomington Central Catholic vs. Winnebago, 6:30
Bishop McNamara vs. Downs Tri-Valley, 5

Bloomington (Small school) bracket

Centralia
Dec. 28-30

Marist vs. Cahokia, 8:30 am
Wekiva, FL vs. Kipp, 10 am
Evanston vs. Champaign Central, 12:30
Mt. Vernon vs. Dyett, 2
St. Louis Cardinal Ritter vs. Payton, 3:30
Hillwood, TN vs. Belleville West, 6:15
Centralia vs. Confluence, MO, 7:45
Glenwood vs. Carmel, 9:15

Centralia bracket

DeKalb (Chuck Dayton)
Dec. 27-29

DeKalb vs. Ogden, 7:30
Geneva vs. Dundee-Crown, 6
Manley vs. Lincoln-Way West, 4:30
Huntley vs. Belvidere North, 3
Guilford vs. Marshall, 1:30
Phillips vs. McHenry, noon
United vs. Hononegah, 10:30 am
Plainfield East vs. Naperville Central, 9 am

Effingham/Teutopolis
Dec. 28-30

Belvidere vs. Oak Lawn, 3
St. Anthony vs. Lutheran North, 4:30
Dixon vs. Brooks, 6
Charleston vs. Teutopolis, 7:30
Mattoon vs. Lincoln-Way East, 3
Champaign Centennial vs. Newton, 4:30
Knoxville vs. Pleasant Plains, 6
Highland vs. Effingham, 7:30

Effingham/Teutopolis bracket

Elgin
Dec. 27-30

Walther Christian vs. Westminster Christian, 9 am
King vs. Lake View, 10:30 am
Shepard vs. Bowen, noon
Waukegan vs. West Chicago, 1:45
Kennedy vs. Aurora Central, 3:15
Chicago Christian vs. Round Lake, 4:45
Elgin vs. Mather, 6:30
Elgin Academy vs. Raby, 8

Elgin bracket

Hinsdale Central
Dec. 23-28

Stevenson vs. Glenbard East, 9:30
Oswego East vs. Lincoln-Way Central, 11 am
Morgan Park vs. Richards, 12:30
DePaul Prep vs. Morton, 2
Marian Catholic vs. Maine South, 3:45
Rockford Auburn vs. Willowbrook, 5:15
Hinsdale Central vs. Oak Forest, 7
Homewood-Flossmoor vs. St. Charles East, 8:30

Hinsdale Central bracket

Pekin
Dec. 27-29

Morton vs. Plainfield South, 9 am
Normal West vs. Boylan, 10:30 am
Moline vs. Limestone, 12:45
Lake Zurich vs. Lanphier, 2:15
Richwoods vs. Hersey, 3:45
Pekin vs. Comer, 6:30
Mount Carmel vs. Perspectives-MSA, 8
Lake Park vs. Washington, 9:30

Plano
Dec. 27-30

Kaneland vs. Mendota, 9 am
Yorkville Christian vs. Sandwich, 10:30 am
Ottawa vs. Lisle, 12:30
Marmion vs. Morris, 2
Northridge vs. Newark, 3:30
Peoria Notre Dame vs. Plano, 7
Streator vs. Hinckley Big Rock, 5:30
Burlington Central vs. Coal City, 8:30

Plano bracket

Pontiac
Dec. 28-30

Bloom vs. Plainfield North, 9 am
Benet vs. Oak Park, 10:30 am
Manual vs. Lockport, 1
Joliet West vs. Bloomington, 2:30
New Trier vs. Warren, 4
Curie vs. Danville, 6
Simeon vs. St. Charles North, 7:30
West Aurora vs. Pontiac, 9

Pontiac bracket

Rich South (Big Dipper)
Dec. 27-30

Perspectives vs. TF South, 9 am
Thornton vs. Francis Parker, 10:30 am
Hyde Park vs. Bremen, noon
Tinley Park vs. Thornwood, 2:30
De La Salle vs. Thornridge, 3:30
Rich vs. Bishop Noll, Ind., 5
Longwood vs. Ag. Science, 6:30
Hillcrest vs. St. Francis de Sales, 8

Wheeling
Dec. 27-30

Hampshire vs. St. Viator, 9 am
Libertyville vs. Maine West, 10:30 am
Deerfield vs. Prosser, 12:15
Neuqua Valley vs. Buffalo Grove, 2
Niles North vs. Prospect, 3:45
Fremd vs. Antioch, 5:30
Wheeling vs. Notre Dame, 7:15
Glenbrook North vs. Englewood, 8:45

Wheeling bracket

York (Jack Tosh)
Dec. 26-30

Minooka vs. St. Ignatius, 8:30 am
Naperville North vs. Glenbard West, 10 am
Schaumburg vs. Riverside-Brookfield, 11:30 am
Leo vs. Lake Forest, 1
Nazareth vs. Yorkville, 3
Wheaton North vs. Palatine, 4:30
Batavia vs. Lyons, 6
Timothy Christian vs. Stagg, 7:30
St. Francis vs. Glenbrook South, 9 am
Hinsdale South vs. Waubonsie Valley, 10:30 am
Montini vs. Rolling Meadows, noon
Glenbard North vs. St. Patrick, 1:30
Downers Grove South vs. Lemont, 3:30
Andrew vs. Conant, 5
Highland Park vs. Bolingbrook, 6:30
St. Laurence vs. York, 8

Jack Tosh bracket

