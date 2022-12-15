Holiday Tournament pairings

Please send your tournament pairings and a pdf bracket to mobrien@suntimes.com to be included in the list.
Bloomington (State Farm)
Large school
Dec. 27-30
Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. North Chicago, 9:30
Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Normal, 8
Wheaton-Warrenville South vs. North Lawndale, noon
Peoria vs. Joliet Central, 10:30 am
Brother Rice vs. Oswego, 6:30
Mesa, AZ vs. Springfield, 5
Rock Island vs. Harlem, 3
Romeoville vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 1:30
Bloomington (State Farm)
Small school
Dec. 27-30
St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Annawan, noon
El Paso-Gridley vs. East Dubuque, 10:30 am
Rockford Lutheran vs. Stanford Olympia, 1:30
Quincy Notre Dame vs. Providence-St. Mel, 3
Aurora Christian vs. Minonk Fieldcrest, 8
Normal U-High vs. Rock Falls, 9:30
Bloomington Central Catholic vs. Winnebago, 6:30
Bishop McNamara vs. Downs Tri-Valley, 5
Centralia
Dec. 28-30
Marist vs. Cahokia, 8:30 am
Wekiva, FL vs. Kipp, 10 am
Evanston vs. Champaign Central, 12:30
Mt. Vernon vs. Dyett, 2
St. Louis Cardinal Ritter vs. Payton, 3:30
Hillwood, TN vs. Belleville West, 6:15
Centralia vs. Confluence, MO, 7:45
Glenwood vs. Carmel, 9:15
DeKalb (Chuck Dayton)
Dec. 27-29
DeKalb vs. Ogden, 7:30
Geneva vs. Dundee-Crown, 6
Manley vs. Lincoln-Way West, 4:30
Huntley vs. Belvidere North, 3
Guilford vs. Marshall, 1:30
Phillips vs. McHenry, noon
United vs. Hononegah, 10:30 am
Plainfield East vs. Naperville Central, 9 am
Effingham/Teutopolis
Dec. 28-30
Belvidere vs. Oak Lawn, 3
St. Anthony vs. Lutheran North, 4:30
Dixon vs. Brooks, 6
Charleston vs. Teutopolis, 7:30
Mattoon vs. Lincoln-Way East, 3
Champaign Centennial vs. Newton, 4:30
Knoxville vs. Pleasant Plains, 6
Highland vs. Effingham, 7:30
Elgin
Dec. 27-30
Walther Christian vs. Westminster Christian, 9 am
King vs. Lake View, 10:30 am
Shepard vs. Bowen, noon
Waukegan vs. West Chicago, 1:45
Kennedy vs. Aurora Central, 3:15
Chicago Christian vs. Round Lake, 4:45
Elgin vs. Mather, 6:30
Elgin Academy vs. Raby, 8
Hinsdale Central
Dec. 23-28
Stevenson vs. Glenbard East, 9:30
Oswego East vs. Lincoln-Way Central, 11 am
Morgan Park vs. Richards, 12:30
DePaul Prep vs. Morton, 2
Marian Catholic vs. Maine South, 3:45
Rockford Auburn vs. Willowbrook, 5:15
Hinsdale Central vs. Oak Forest, 7
Homewood-Flossmoor vs. St. Charles East, 8:30
Pekin
Dec. 27-29
Morton vs. Plainfield South, 9 am
Normal West vs. Boylan, 10:30 am
Moline vs. Limestone, 12:45
Lake Zurich vs. Lanphier, 2:15
Richwoods vs. Hersey, 3:45
Pekin vs. Comer, 6:30
Mount Carmel vs. Perspectives-MSA, 8
Lake Park vs. Washington, 9:30
Plano
Dec. 27-30
Kaneland vs. Mendota, 9 am
Yorkville Christian vs. Sandwich, 10:30 am
Ottawa vs. Lisle, 12:30
Marmion vs. Morris, 2
Northridge vs. Newark, 3:30
Peoria Notre Dame vs. Plano, 7
Streator vs. Hinckley Big Rock, 5:30
Burlington Central vs. Coal City, 8:30
Pontiac
Dec. 28-30
Bloom vs. Plainfield North, 9 am
Benet vs. Oak Park, 10:30 am
Manual vs. Lockport, 1
Joliet West vs. Bloomington, 2:30
New Trier vs. Warren, 4
Curie vs. Danville, 6
Simeon vs. St. Charles North, 7:30
West Aurora vs. Pontiac, 9
Rich South (Big Dipper)
Dec. 27-30
Perspectives vs. TF South, 9 am
Thornton vs. Francis Parker, 10:30 am
Hyde Park vs. Bremen, noon
Tinley Park vs. Thornwood, 2:30
De La Salle vs. Thornridge, 3:30
Rich vs. Bishop Noll, Ind., 5
Longwood vs. Ag. Science, 6:30
Hillcrest vs. St. Francis de Sales, 8
Wheeling
Dec. 27-30
Hampshire vs. St. Viator, 9 am
Libertyville vs. Maine West, 10:30 am
Deerfield vs. Prosser, 12:15
Neuqua Valley vs. Buffalo Grove, 2
Niles North vs. Prospect, 3:45
Fremd vs. Antioch, 5:30
Wheeling vs. Notre Dame, 7:15
Glenbrook North vs. Englewood, 8:45
York (Jack Tosh)
Dec. 26-30
Minooka vs. St. Ignatius, 8:30 am
Naperville North vs. Glenbard West, 10 am
Schaumburg vs. Riverside-Brookfield, 11:30 am
Leo vs. Lake Forest, 1
Nazareth vs. Yorkville, 3
Wheaton North vs. Palatine, 4:30
Batavia vs. Lyons, 6
Timothy Christian vs. Stagg, 7:30
St. Francis vs. Glenbrook South, 9 am
Hinsdale South vs. Waubonsie Valley, 10:30 am
Montini vs. Rolling Meadows, noon
Glenbard North vs. St. Patrick, 1:30
Downers Grove South vs. Lemont, 3:30
Andrew vs. Conant, 5
Highland Park vs. Bolingbrook, 6:30
St. Laurence vs. York, 8