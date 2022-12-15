The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Thursday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Bolingbrook’s Kyan Berry-Johnson, left, takes the ball to the basket around Wabonsie Valley’s Eric Chtilianov.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

BIG NORTHERN

Dixon at Stillman Valley, 7:00

CHICAGO PREP

Holy Trinity at Hope Academy, 7:00

KISHWAUKEE RIVER

Marengo at Woodstock North, 7:00

Richmond-Burton at Woodstock, 7:00

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

Lycee Francais at Christian Heritage, 6:00

LITTLE TEN

Indian Creek at IMSA, 7:00

NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE

Noble Street at Mansueto, 7:00

NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD

Comer at Bulls Prep, 7:00

ITW-Speer at Butler, 7:00

NORTH SUBURBAN

Lake Forest at Stevenson, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL

Hyde Park at Morgan Park, 6:30

Lindblom at Brooks, 5:00

Longwood at Phillips, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL

Catalyst-Maria at DuSable, 5:00

Dunbar at Urban Prep-Englewood, 5:00

Hubbard at Bogan, 5:00

Kennedy at King, 5:00

Richards (Chgo) at Englewood STEM, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH

Corliss at Urban Prep-Bronzeville, 5:00

Dyett at Agricultural Science, 5:00

Fenger at Vocational, 5:00

Harlan at UC-Woodlawn, 5:00

South Shore at ACE Amandla, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL

Gage Park at Tilden, 5:00

Hancock at Excel-Englewood, 5:00

Horizon-Southwest at Back of the Yards, 5:00

Instituto Health at ACERO-Garcia, 5:00

Solorio at Kelly, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH

Bowen at Goode, 6:30

EPIC at Air Force, 5:00

Excel-South Shore at Chicago Military, 5:00

Carver at Hirsch, 5:00

Washington at Julian, 5:00

UPSTATE EIGHT

Bartlett at Streamwood, 7:00

Glenbard East at Fenton, 7:00

Glenbard South at Elgin, 7:00

Larkin at East Aurora, 6:30

South Elgin at West Chicago, 7:00

NON CONFERENCE

Aurora Central at Montini, 6:30

DRW Prep at Manley, 5:00

Families of Faith at Momence, 7:00

Francis Parker at Elmwood Park, 7:00

Grayslake Central at Johnsburg, 7:30

Lowpoint-Washburn at Deland-Weldon, 5:30

Mooseheart at Aurora Christian, 7:30

Rochelle Zell at Intrinsic-Belmont, 6:30

Westminster Christian at Westlake Christian, 7:30

Winnebago at Lena-Winslow, 7:00

BENTONVILLE (AR)

Young vs. Fayetteville (AR), 8:30

LAKES

Waukegan at Lakes, 7:00

SCOTTSDALE SAGUARO (AZ)

New Trier vs. Carl Hayden (AZ), 3:30M

WATSEKA

at Milford

Iroquois West vs. Donovan, 4:30

Milford vs. Hoopeston, 5:45

Westville vs. Iroquois West, 7:00

St. Anne vs. Milford, 8:15

at Watseka

Cissna Park vs. McNamara, 4:30

Horizon-Southwest vs. Illinois Lutheran, 5:45

McNamara vs. Tri-Point, 7:00

Watseka vs. Horizon-Southwest, 8:15

