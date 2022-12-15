Snow, ice cause 8-car crash in Elgin

At least eight vehicles were involved in a crash Thursday night in Elgin, according to the Elgin Police Department.
The accident occurred near the intersection of Route 20 and McLean Boulevard just before 6:30 p.m., police said.
There were only minor injuries, but one person was taken to a local hospital, police said.
Police said the accident was likely snow-related, as the weather may have caused slick road conditions.
Durbin provision in Defense Bill bolsters Lake Michigan shoreline, ensures local input on Promontory Point
The Latest
The Hawks tried their five-forward power-play unit again, but the experiment backfired. Over their last 17 games, the Hawks have now conceded more shorthanded goals (three) than they have wins (two).
In addition to changes in standards for weight control, blood pressure and cholesterol management, the revisions are also intended to address racial disparities in care.
Officer Thomas Sherry was found guilty of submitting false reports after two raids conducted by the SOS on July 27, 2004, on the Northwest Side.
After 31 years, the lease for the 100 or so tenants of the busy shopping center on 26th Street expires next month, and the owner has not announced what will happen to the property.
Durbin provision in Defense Bill bolsters Lake Michigan shoreline, ensures local input on Promontory Point
The bill requires the Army Corps of Engineers to use a locally preferred plan to repair, restore historic Promontory Point, near 55th Street and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.