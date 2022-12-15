The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Snow, ice cause 8-car crash in Elgin

Authorities say the crash at Route 20 and McLean Boulevard was related to slick conditions. No one was seriously hurt, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
At least eight vehicles were involved in a crash Thursday night in Elgin, according to the Elgin Police Department.

The accident occurred near the intersection of Route 20 and McLean Boulevard just before 6:30 p.m., police said.

There were only minor injuries, but one person was taken to a local hospital, police said.

Police said the accident was likely snow-related, as the weather may have caused slick road conditions.

