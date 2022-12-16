Picture Chicago: 11 photos from this week’s local stories
A crowded mayor’s race sees candidates starting to field the public’s questions and a long-time Little Village mall’s fate remains unknown.
The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Laflin Street, police said.
Little Village mall vendors weigh uncertain future, FBI records detail dropped case against influential union and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
Los comerciantes de Juntos por la Villita pudieron negociar una extensión del contrato, pero caduca a fines de enero.
Tras más de 15 años de no aparecer en un programa juntos, la actriz hace una participación especial este 16 de diciembre en “Lopez vs. Lopez”.
Las huelgas están planeadas en las tiendas que se han sindicalizado y afectan a cuatro establecimientos de Chicago.