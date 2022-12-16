The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 16, 2022
STORYTIME_121622_6.jpg

Mosiah Thompson, 4, looks at a dinosaur fossil during a tour of the Hall of Dinosaurs, which is part of a storytelling event, at the Field Museum, Thursday, Dec. 15.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Photography News

Picture Chicago: 11 photos from this week’s local stories

A crowded mayor’s race sees candidates starting to field the public’s questions and a long-time Little Village mall’s fate remains unknown.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Picture Chicago: 11 photos from this week’s local stories
DEBATE_121422_02.JPG

Mayoral candidates sit together and respond to questions from the moderator during a 38th Ward Democratic Organization forum at the Copernicus Center, Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

DISCOUNTMALL_121522_10.jpg

Raul Lopez holding a toy dinosaur stands in his shop called Video Guzman in the Discount Mall, in the Little Village neighborhood, Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

PFLEGER_121222_11.JPG

Father Michael Pfleger walks around Sabina Church in Auburn Gresham, Sunday, Dec. 11. Father Pfleger has been cleared by the archdiocese of any wrongdoing after a man came forward with abuse allegations.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

COMED_121422_12.JPG

Florence Pacheco, 69, whose gas-powered furnace and water heater were replaced with electric units with the help of the non-profit Elevate, speaks to Elevate’s construction services manager during a punch list inspection for her new electric heat pump in her living room in the Belmont Craigin neighborhood, Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

BARSHOOT_121322_5.jpg

A small memorial for the victims of the Vera Lounge mass shooting sit near the curb at West School Street and North Central Avenue near Vera Lounge, in the Portage Park neighborhood, Monday, Dec. 12.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

GUNHEARING_121622_3.jpg

Marsha Lee with the Everytown Survivor Network speaks to state Rep. Bob Morgan before the Illinois House Judiciary Committee’s hearing on the Protect Illinois Communities Act, Thursday, Dec. 15. The act would prohibit the sale of assault weapons and ammunition magazines that have more than 10 rounds, and require most state firearm owner identification holders to be 21 or older.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

GUNCONTROL_121322_01.JPG

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering (left) hugs Lauren Bennet (right) a gunshot survivor park from the July 4th shooting at the first hearing on the Protect Illinois Communities Act in front of the House Judiciary Committee at the A. Bilandic Building, Monday, Dec. 12.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

YOUTHCONCERT_121022_13.jpg

People’s Center for Cultural and Contemporary Arts student Marina Velazquez, 7, leans her head on a keyboard during a rehearsal at the Dvorak Fieldhouse in the Pilsen neighborhood, Thursday afternoon, Dec. 8.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

WORKERSRIGHT_121622_15.JPG

Gov. J.B. Pritzker holds up a signed proclamation for the Workers’ Rights Amendment at IBEW Local 134 building at 2722 S. Martin Luther King Dr. on the south Side, Thursday, Dec. 15.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

DANZY_121522_02.JPG

An officer holds a photo of Ella French as Carlos Yanez Jr. speaks about his discontent in hearing the sentencing of Jamel Danzy for straw purchasing at the Dirksen Federal Building, Wednesday, Dec. 14. Jamel Danzy was sentenced 2.5 years for the straw purchasing of a gun used in the killing of officer Ella French.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

