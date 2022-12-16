2 police officers hurt in Near West Side crash
Chicago police said the driver went through a light in the 500 block of South Oakley Boulevard, hitting a squad car with two police officers inside. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
A driver blew through a red light and struck a Chicago Police Department car on the Near West Side, injuring two officers Friday night.
The woman, whose age was not available, was driving southbound in the 500 block of South Oakley Boulevard in the Tri-Taylor Historic District when she failed to stop at a red light and struck a squad car around 9:30 p.m., Chicago police said.
Both officers were taken to Stroger Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The woman was taken to the same hospital, where she was listed in fair condition, police said.
The driver was issued three citations. No other injuries were reported.
