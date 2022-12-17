CTA worker falls from platform, lands in parking lot below in South Loop
The worker was expected to survive after falling to a parking lot below the platform, police said.
A CTA worker was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after falling off a platform, where he’d been working on train tracks in the South Loop, according to Chicago police.
The 48-year-old man fell from the platform about 1:30 p.m. near the Roosevelt/Wabash Station in the 1200 block of South Wabash Avenue, police said.
Police found him conscious in a parking lot below the platform. He was taken to a hospital with Injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, police said.
No other details were available.
