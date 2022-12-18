The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 18, 2022
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Selfish sister refuses to get her stuff out of my garage

The belongings are starting to smell and interfering with plans to sell the house.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Selfish sister refuses to get her stuff out of my garage
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: While my sister was incarcerated, she was evicted from her residence. She asked me if I would pack her belongings and store them for her in my garage for a couple of weeks until she got out, which I did. Well, a couple of weeks turned into a couple of months.

She’s out now, living here and there, and looking for a job or a permanent place to stay. In the meantime, her belongings are still in my garage. It’s taking up considerable space and starting to smell. I need to prep my house as I plan on selling it in the near future.

I constantly ask her about removing her belongings and what her plans are, but she doesn’t seem concerned about them and no longer communicates with me. During our last conversation, I gave her two weeks to get a place to move them or I would dispose of them. She said she’d get back to me, but hasn’t.

She doesn’t seem to want to get a job or take responsibility for herself or her stuff. I feel she’s being inconsiderate and selfish. I know she has some keepsake items in the boxes. I hate to dispose of them, but I cannot store her stuff much longer. What should I do? — FRUSTRATED IN WISCONSIN

DEAR FRUSTRATED: Inform your sister that if her things are not out of your garage by a certain date that you will have them removed by a junk-removal service. It isn’t free, but it will solve your problem about readying your property for sale.

DEAR ABBY: My daughter is married to a textbook narcissist. He’s controlling and easily offended, and he creates drama out of the most innocent scenarios. There is never enough you can do for him, and he never gets enough praise. We have put up with him for the sake of a relationship with my daughter and three grandchildren.

My daughter adores him and goes along with everything he dishes out. She has no friends except online. He alienated all her friends and has tried to distance her from her family as well. Before her marriage she had many friends and enjoyed an active social life.

They live in the same small town as we do. I know calling his bluff will mean I’ll be cut off from my daughter and grandchildren. It goes without saying he is manipulative and emotionally abusive. I’m at the end of my rope. Please advise. — WATCHING A DISASTER

DEAR WATCHING: If you are the only family your daughter has left, it’s important you maintain her tie to you. From this vantage point, as odious as it may be, you can monitor what goes on with her and your grandchildren. You stated that she adores her husband and has accepted the conditions upon which her marriage is based. If that should ever change, you will want to be present in her life so you can help her. Hold your nose and stay the course.

TO MY READERS: The eight days of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah begin at sundown. Happy Hanukkah, everyone! A joyous Festival of Lights to all of us. — “LATKES” OF LOVE, ABBY

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

For an excellent guide to becoming a better conversationalist and a more sociable person, order “How to Be Popular.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Popularity Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Faraway friend keeps asking us to visit but won’t travel to see us
Dear Abby: Long stories about death don’t help when I’m grieving
Dear Abby: Unreliable mom’s kids prefer to live with grandparents
Dear Abby: Ex-wife is dating my former best friend, who’s lying to her
Dear Abby: We love house but worry about unstable neighbor
Dear Abby: I’m stressed out by frequent calls from my mother
The Latest
Chicago police work the scene where a man and a woman were shot and killed while traveling in a vehicle in the 2300 block of West 21st Street in Pilsen on Nov. 14.
Editorials
Fining gun offenders is the right move. Keep seeking more ways to reduce gun violence.
Gunfire is terrorizing too much of the city, and guns often are also behind such crime as carjackings and armed robbery. Chicago cannot afford to be complacent.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
White_Sox_Baseball.jpg
White Sox
White Sox sign Billy Hamilton, Victor Reyes to minor-league deals
The outfielders have invites to spring training.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Screen_Shot_2022_12_18_at_12.02.48_AM.png
Movies and TV
‘I feel real lucky,’ Cecily Strong says as she closes her ‘SNL’ run in character
Former Chicagoan’s tenure of more than a decade is the longest ever for a woman performer on the show.
By Darel Jevens
 
Curie’s Chikasi Ofoma (23) dunks in the second half against Oswego East.
High School Basketball
‘This is what I’ve been waiting on’; Curie responds to Mike Oliver’s call-out, beats Oswego East
Both teams were without their point guards. Curie junior Carlos Harris was out sick, and Oswego East senior Bryce Shoto twisted his ankle at the end of a win against Plainfield North on Friday.
By Michael O’Brien
 