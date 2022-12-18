The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 18, 2022
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Dec. 18, 2022

St. Patrick and Downers Grove North join.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Simeon’s Jalen Griffith (2) looks for a pass as the Wolverines play St. Rita.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

It was a calm week overall and that led to just a mild shakeup near the end of the Super 25.

Bolingbrook, which lost to Bradley-Bourbonnais and a team from Indiana, drops out. Marian Catholic leaves as well after losing to St. Patrick and Benet.

Those are two teams that will almost certainly return at some point this season. The Raiders have been missing some guys, although it appears that Aries Hull is now playing.

St. Patrick and Downers Grove North are the two new additions.

The Shamrocks were an easy call after knocking off Marian Catholic and Marist this week. St. Patrick’s losses this season are to Glenbrook North and Nazareth.

Downers Grove North lost its first game of the season to Lake Park and hasn’t lost since.

Super 25 for Dec. 18, 2022
With record and last week’s ranking

1. Simeon (8-0) 1
Two wins in Arkansas

2. Kenwood (8-1) 2
Beat good Michigan team

3. Joliet West (9-2) 3
Champs in Madison

4. St. Rita (6-3) 4
Beat St. Laurence

5. Young (8-4) 5
Faces Simeon Friday

6. Brother Rice (11-1) 6
Handled Romeoville

7. Benet (10-0) 7
In Arizona this week

8. Hillcrest (11-1) 8
Had a three-win week

9. St. Ignatius (9-1) 9
At Lane on Tuesday

10. New Trier (11-1) 10
Plays Evanston Thursday

11. Mount Carmel (10-1) 11
Faces Hyde Park, Loyola this week

12. Curie (8-3) 12
Took down Oswego East

13. Rolling Meadows (10-1) 13
Beat Buffalo Grove

14. Glenbrook North (10-0) 14
Hosts Prospect Tuesday

15. Bloom (6-2) 16
At Proviso East Thursday

16. Lyons (7-0) 20
Won against York

17. Lincoln-Way East (9-1) 18
Freshman BJ Powell a factor

18. Hyde Park (10-1) 21
Unbeaten vs. local teams

19. Oswego East (10-2) 19
Mekhi Lowery is fun to watch

20. Proviso East (7-1) 22
Beat Perspectives-Leadership

21. Lemont (10-0) 23
Has the week off

22. St. Patrick (8-2) NR
Beat Marist, Marian, Loyola

23. Evanston (8-2) 24
Survived Loyola

24. Marist (10-1) 25
Deep and unselfish

25. Downers Grove North (9-1) NR
Nine consecutive wins

