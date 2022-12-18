The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 18, 2022
Man, woman seriously wounded in Marshall Square shooting

A man and woman were sitting in a car in the 3100 block of West 25th Street when they were shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file

A man and woman sitting in a parked car were shot and seriously wounded Sunday night in Marshall Square on the West Side.

The 30-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were in the 3100 block of West 25th Street about 7:40 p.m. when someone approached their car and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and shoulder, and the woman was shot four times in the chest, police said.

The man then drove himself and the woman to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were listed in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

‘Let’s get out there and celebrate!’ First night of Hanukkah marked with car parade, grand menorah lighting
Adam Kinzinger exit interview: lauds Liz Cheney, might move away, could again seek office
Indicted Ald. Carrie Austin walked ‘unassisted’ despite medical claims, feds say
High lead levels found in paint at Bridgeport elementary school
15-year-old boy shot in Calumet Heights
Nancy Pelosi exit interview: First woman Speaker of the House says she’s ‘hopefully the first of many’
Zach LaVine
Bulls
Bulls leave Twin Cities with no ball, no pride in loss to the TWolves
In one of the worst defensive showings by the Bulls in 40 years, the undermanned Timberwolves put 150 on them in regulation. Now, the questions are many and not all of them were answered on what exactly was going on with this team?
By Joe Cowley
 
The Rangers blew out the Blackhawks on Sunday at the United Center.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks blown out by Rangers as Jacob Trouba drama continues
The controversial defenseman scored his second goal of the season and yelled at Andreas Athanasiou, asking if he’d like the goal puck. The Rangers hammered the Hawks 7-1.
By Ben Pope
 
Entertainment and Culture
‘Let’s get out there and celebrate!’ First night of Hanukkah marked with car parade, grand menorah lighting
More than 75 cars topped with bright menorahs joined a procession across Chicago, marking the start of eight nights of celebration and bearing witness to the community’s strength, resilience and openness.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., who leaves Congress next month after six terms.
Washington
Adam Kinzinger exit interview: lauds Liz Cheney, might move away, could again seek office
His family sold their home in Channahon and might not stay in Illinois: “That’s something we’ll figure out.”
By Lynn Sweet
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks off the field after Sunday’s loss to the Eagles.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue, Episode 264: A 1-man show
Imagine how the Bears would have fared against the Eagles if the entire team had showed up.
By Sun-Times staff
 