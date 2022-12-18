Man, woman seriously wounded in Marshall Square shooting

A man and woman sitting in a parked car were shot and seriously wounded Sunday night in Marshall Square on the West Side.

The 30-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were in the 3100 block of West 25th Street about 7:40 p.m. when someone approached their car and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and shoulder, and the woman was shot four times in the chest, police said.

The man then drove himself and the woman to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were listed in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

