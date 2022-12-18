Man, woman seriously wounded in Marshall Square shooting

A man and woman sitting in a parked car were shot and seriously wounded Sunday night in Marshall Square on the West Side.
The 30-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were in the 3100 block of West 25th Street about 7:40 p.m. when someone approached their car and opened fire, Chicago police said.
The man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and shoulder, and the woman was shot four times in the chest, police said.
The man then drove himself and the woman to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were listed in serious condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
‘Let’s get out there and celebrate!’ First night of Hanukkah marked with car parade, grand menorah lighting
The Latest
In one of the worst defensive showings by the Bulls in 40 years, the undermanned Timberwolves put 150 on them in regulation. Now, the questions are many and not all of them were answered on what exactly was going on with this team?
The controversial defenseman scored his second goal of the season and yelled at Andreas Athanasiou, asking if he’d like the goal puck. The Rangers hammered the Hawks 7-1.
‘Let’s get out there and celebrate!’ First night of Hanukkah marked with car parade, grand menorah lighting
More than 75 cars topped with bright menorahs joined a procession across Chicago, marking the start of eight nights of celebration and bearing witness to the community’s strength, resilience and openness.
His family sold their home in Channahon and might not stay in Illinois: “That’s something we’ll figure out.”
Imagine how the Bears would have fared against the Eagles if the entire team had showed up.