Teen killed, 3 others among 17 wounded in weekend gun violence in Chicago

A teenage girl was killed and three other teenagers were among 17 people wounded by gunfire over the weekend in Chicago.



Kimberly Campbell, 16, and a 15-year-old boy were inside a home in the 100 block of North Oakley Boulevard just before 6 p.m. Friday when someone outside shot at them, police said. Campbell suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was died. The boy suffered a graze wound and was taken to the same hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was shot on a CTA Red Line train early Sunday on the Near South Side. The teen was riding the train about 2:05 a.m. near the 100 block of West Cermak Road when he was shot in the eye and ear, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said. A witness gave officers a description of the suspect and he was placed into custody shortly after the attack, officials said. A handgun was recovered from the suspect but he was released without being charged, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was shot while in a car Sunday morning in Calumet Heights on the South Side. The boy was shot about 11:40 a.m. in the 1700 block of East 95th Street, police said. He was struck in the arm and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

A man and woman sitting in a parked car were shot and seriously wounded Sunday night in Marshall Square on the West Side. The 30-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were in the 3100 block of West 25th Street about 7:40 p.m. when someone approached and opened fire, police said. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and shoulder, and the woman was shot four times in the chest, police said. The man drove to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were listed in serious condition, police said.

A man was shot while driving Saturday afternoon on Interstate 57 on the Far South Side, according to officials. About 3:55 p.m., the man was driving a black Dodge van when he was struck in the back near Halsted Street, Illinois State Police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in serious-to-critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Traffic was diverted from the outbound lanes of I-57 at Halsted as state troopers canvassed the area for evidence, state police said.

At least 11 other people were wounded by gunfire in Chicago from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

