13-year-old boy, woman killed when Metra train strikes car in Lake County

A 13-year-old boy and a woman were killed Sunday afternoon when a Metra train struck their car in Lake County.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies responded about 12:10 p.m. to Wilson Road, just north of Larkin Lane, for a Hyundai Elantra that was struck by a train, according to officials.

The driver of the Elantra was going south on Wilson Road when he passed the crossing’s warning lights and lowered gates, police said.

Two passengers in the back seat, a 13-year-old boy and 75-year-old woman, were both pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The driver of the Elantra, a 70-year-old man, was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with injuries not life-threatening, police said.

Metra police and the Lake County sheriff’s office were investigating.

