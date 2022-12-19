Man shot, killed on Mariano’s rooftop in West Town

A 37-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon on the rooftop parking lot of a Mariano’s in the West Town neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, Darian Neal was sitting in a car in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue when two men approached his car and shot him about 4:30 p.m.

Neal suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area detectives were investigating.