The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 2, 2022
Food and Restaurants News Sports

Special kitchen prepares bagel sandwiches and challah for Jews keeping kosher at World Cup

Rabbi Eli Chitrik said the kosher kitchen, which he supervises, has been making 100 sandwiches a day to feed soccer fans from around the world.

By  Associated Press
   
Mariam Fam, AP
SHARE Special kitchen prepares bagel sandwiches and challah for Jews keeping kosher at World Cup
Rabbi Eli Chitrik shows bagel sandwiches stored in bright orange cases in his hotel room in Doha, Qatar. The labels declare the sandwiches kosher, or in compliance with Judaism’s set of dietary regulations. Freshly baked, they are made in Qatar at a designated kitchen, set up to feed Jewish World Cup visitors who want to keep kosher during the tournament.&nbsp;

Rabbi Eli Chitrik shows bagel sandwiches stored in bright orange cases in his hotel room in Doha, Qatar. The labels declare the sandwiches kosher, or in compliance with Judaism’s set of dietary regulations. Freshly baked, they are made in Qatar at a designated kitchen, set up to feed Jewish World Cup visitors who want to keep kosher during the tournament.

AP

DOHA, Qatar — Rabbi Eli Chitrik’s phone buzzes. A woman is about to show up at his Doha hotel to pick up her lunch: two bagel sandwiches.

It’s one of many calls and messages Chitrik is receiving these days for bagel sandwiches, freshly made in a designated kosher kitchen set up for Jewish World Cup fans who want to comply with Judaism’s set of dietary regulations during the tournament in Qatar.

Chitrik said the kosher kitchen has been making 100 sandwiches a day to feed fans from around the world, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, the United States, Uruguay and Israel. Recently, production has increased to more than 100 to meet demand.

On Fridays, the kitchen makes challah, special bread, usually braided, that is traditional food on the Sabbath.

“There were some people telling me that they would only be able to come because of this,” he says. “Some people (were) telling me that they thought this was going to be their first Shabbat without challah and now they could send the picture to their mother that they have challah.”

Labels declare bagel sandwiches kosher. Freshly baked, they are made in Qatar at a designated kitchen, set up to feed Jewish World Cup visitors who want to keep kosher during the tournament.

Labels declare bagel sandwiches kosher. Freshly baked, they are made in Qatar at a designated kitchen, set up to feed Jewish World Cup visitors who want to keep kosher during the tournament.

AP

Rabbi Marc Schneier, president of the New York-based Foundation for Ethnic Understanding, said he had been involved in discussions with Qatari officials for the past five years to help accommodate the attendance of Jewish fans at the tournament. Besides making kosher food available, he said, discussions included the attendance of Israelis at the World Cup and direct flights from Tel Aviv to Doha, despite Israel and Qatar having no diplomatic relations.

“It’s a very important step from an inter-religious point of view ... from a Qatar-Israel point of view,” he said. “There are so many levels here.”

The Qatari World Cup organizing committee did not respond to emailed questions about the kosher kitchen.

Early each morning, Chitrik heads to the kitchen. There, he supervises the sandwich-making process — from opening the ovens himself to inspecting ingredients for compliance with kosher standards. Sundried tomatoes in jars, for instance, were excluded for containing non-kosher ingredients; tomatoes are dried in the kitchen’s oven instead.

“I know every little thing that happens in that kitchen, so that way I can tell you 100%, no question, this is a kosher sandwich,” he says.

Visitors typically make arrangements to pick up their kosher food from Chitrik. He keeps the bagel sandwiches stored into special cases in his hotel room, with labels declaring the food kosher.

Tirtsa Giller, who is visiting from Israel for World Cup-related work, came to the hotel on Sunday to pick up her lunch.

Flying into Doha, she had stuffed her luggage with dishes, a frying pan, cutlery, tuna cans and snacks to keep kosher. Working long hours and not wanting to rely on just snacks, she said she was excited when friends in Dubai told her about the new kosher offerings in Doha.

“Everyone was searching for this information, if there is kosher food,” she said. “We were afraid that it’s banned because there were rumors. I’m happy to find out it’s not.”

When he’s not in the kitchen or handing out sandwiches at his hotel, Chitrik, who was born in Israel but raised in Turkey, said he had been going out on the streets of Doha in his religious garb, including a black hat and tzitzit, a ritual fringed garment.

“I want to show that anywhere you are in the world, you can live openly as a Jew the same way, hopefully, you can live anywhere in the world openly as (a) Muslim” or Christian.

His father, Rabbi Mendy Chitrik, who chairs the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States, came to Qatar ahead of the tournament to inspect the kosher kitchen, which he and other rabbis involved say was made possible through working with Qatari officials.

“Religious rights and freedoms of Jews, as well as any other religious group, are very, very important to be safeguarded,” said Mendy Chitrik, who is also the rabbi of the Ashkenazi community of Turkey.

“Football and food,” he said, “bring people together.”

Next Up In Taste
Homewood brewpub will honor Juice WRLD and the community that nurtured him
Behind the scenes: A peek at the decor, the menu at Biden state dinner for French President Macron
Mediterranean rice pilaf with eggplant and tomato
A classic treat: How to make the best grilled cheese sandwich
River North restaurants cut hours more than any area in U.S. during COVID: survey
Menu planner: Grape and feta quinoa
The Latest
Cannabis worker Arianna Olson, who started as a budtender and was promoted to an agent-in-charge at Zen Leaf in Pilsen. She said previously was in dead-end retail jobs and hopes that, with unionization, she would fare better in the cannabis industry.
Marijuana
Illinois’ weed workers pushing to unionize, seeking higher pay, better safety
Three years after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation legalizing recreational marijuana, Illinois cannabis workers have had 30 unionization elections, winning 88% of them.
By Zachary Nauth | WBEZ
 
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks off the field after his team’s 24-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers in October.
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields expected to start vs. Packers on Sunday
Fields has no game status designation on the injury report, meaning he’s cleared to play.
By Jason Lieser
 
Fenwick’s Darshan Thomas (0) blocks a shot by De La Salle’s Bryant Hedrick (4).
High School Basketball
Friday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
 
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw or the “Christmas Ship,” is docked Friday morning at Navy Pier. The ship, which travels to Chicago annually to deliver trees, arrived Thursday.
News
All aboard the Christmas tree ship
The Chicago Sun-Times takes you aboard the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Mackinaw, which is delivering 1,200 Christmas trees this holiday season.
By Pat Nabong
 
Actor Brad William Henke attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 21, 2018, in Los Angeles. Henke has died at the age of 56.
Movies and TV
Brad William Henke, ‘Orange Is the New Black,’ ‘Dexter’ actor, dies at 56
Last year, Henke detailed health struggles on his Instagram. In May 2021, he posted a video from a hospital bed saying he was “happy to be alive” after surviving a 90% blockage in his artery.
By Amy Haneline | USA Today
 