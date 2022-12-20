The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Cook County’s property sales tax process is ‘wholly unfair’

The current system discriminates against Black and Latino residents, often resulting in loss of a family’s home over a minuscule amount of unpaid property taxes.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Cook County’s property sales tax process is ‘wholly unfair’
Cook County treasurer’s office, where property taxes are paid, in 2020.

Cook County treasurer’s office, where property taxes are paid, in 2020.

Sun-Times file photo

Kudos to Legal Action Chicago, Southwest Organizing Project and Logan Square Neighborhood Association for filing a major federal civil rights lawsuit to reform Cook County’s wholly unfair delinquent property sales tax process. As correctly set forth in the lawsuit, the current system discriminates against Black and Latino residents, often resulting in loss of a family’s home over a minuscule amount of unpaid property taxes.

The current system also discriminates against homeowners with Alzheimer’s disease and other cognitive disabilities who are not able to understand or take appropriate action in response to property tax bills or notices that their home will be sold over unpaid taxes. Most often the homeowner is of advanced age.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 350 words.

Over the years, our office has been appointed guardian for dozens of homeowners with cognitive disabilities who lost their longtime family homes in this manner. When this happens, we initiate litigation to recover the home.

Unfortunately, the litigation often takes years and is costly. Meanwhile, the senior has nowhere to live. Typically the person’s home, which they worked hard for decades to pay off, is their only asset or is by far their most valuable asset.

Reform of this discriminatory and inequitable system is long overdue. Hopefully the lawsuit will spark meaningful change.

Charles P. Golbert, Cook County public guardian, Chicago

Parents of unvaccinated kids should pay costs

Parents who support removal of vaccine mandates for school attendance are confusing individual rights and benefits of public health. A recent survey shows 35% of surveyed parents said it should be up to moms and dads whether to have their kids vaccinated. The results show an increase from 23% in 2019. 

The parents who want vaccine mandates repelled should agree to pay the costs to place their children in separate classrooms from vaccinated children or provide insurance to pay for treatment of children infected by their children.

These parents don’t have any right to endanger others. 

Warren Rodgers Jr., Matteson

Next Up In Commentary
The pandemic changed the workplace. It’s an opportunity to confront ageism.
COVID’s still around — and decisions about holiday travel are tough
For Bears, it’s time to make a tank call
Cracking ‘code of silence’ to solve murders must be a two-way street
For cleaner air now, Illinois should use more biodiesel
Far-right school board candidates vow “We’ll be back”
The Latest
NSCcover.JPG
No Shot Clock
No Shot Clock, Ep. 144: Answering listener questions
Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien take on a big mailbag, answering questions from the listeners.
By Michael O’Brien
 
CPD_star.jpeg
Off-duty Chicago police officer found dead of apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound — 2nd such CPD death in a week
The 1st District officer was found Tuesday morning in a home on the West Side, according to a police spokesman.
By Tom Schuba
 
Phil Mickelson lines up a shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament.
Golf
LIV Golf players will be welcomed at the Masters
Sixteen players with LIV Golf are among the 78 players currently eligible for the Masters. That includes six Masters champions — Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson and Charl Schwartzel.
By Doug Ferguson | Associated Press
 
Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning waves during a parade through downtown Cincinnati in 2003.
MLB
Reds pitcher Tom Browning, who once left a game at Wrigley to sit with Cubs fans, dies at 62
The left-hander’s biggest individual moment on the mound was his perfect game in a 1-0 victory over the Dodgers in 1988.
By Associated Press
 
Jake McCabe battles Matt Dumba in the Blackhawks-Wild game Friday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks satisfied with box-plus-one defensive structure, just not with execution
The zone-based “box-plus-one” defensive system that coach Luke Richardson has installed still seems like the best option. The Hawks are just making too many mistakes while trying to follow that structure.
By Ben Pope
 