The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Off-duty Chicago police officer found dead of apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound — 2nd such CPD death in a week

The 1st District officer was found Tuesday morning in a home on the West Side, according to a police spokesman.

By  Tom Schuba
   
SHARE Off-duty Chicago police officer found dead of apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound — 2nd such CPD death in a week
CPD_star.jpeg

Getty

An off-duty Chicago police officer was found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday morning, less than a week after the apparent suicide of another officer.

The officer was found in a home on the West Side, according to police spokesman Tom Ahern. She had been on the force five years and had been working as a tactical officer in the 1st District downtown.

No other details were released by the department.

More than a dozen suicides have been reported in the Chicago Police Department since 2018, at least seven of them this year.

Last summer, the department’s former mental health adviser decried the practice of routinely canceling officers’ days off as “inhumane” and called for a sweeping plan to address psychological issues within the ranks. 

Police Supt. David Brown announced changes in late August aimed at giving officers more time off. The policy shift came just a day after the city’s inspector general, Deborah Witzburg, issued a scathing report showing the department scheduled nearly 1,200 officers to work at least 11 straight days earlier this year. 

Within days of Brown’s announcement, an active officer and a recently retired one both died by suicide.

Next Up In News
Winter storm expected to hit Chicago area: Blizzard conditions, dangerous wind chills, at least half a foot of snow
Reds pitcher Tom Browning, who once left a game at Wrigley to sit with Cubs fans, dies at 62
Telling the stories of 2 moms, undeterred in their quest for justice for sons lost to gun violence
Man shot, killed on Mariano’s rooftop in West Town
4 teens held after crashing stolen car sought in North Side stickups
‘It scared everybody.’ Students leave class to remember victims of mass shooting outside Benito Juarez high school
The Latest
Cook County treasurer’s office, where property taxes are paid, in 2020.
Letters to the Editor
Cook County’s property sales tax process is ‘wholly unfair’
The current system discriminates against Black and Latino residents, often resulting in loss of a family’s home over a minuscule amount of unpaid property taxes.
By Letters to the Editor
 
NSCcover.JPG
No Shot Clock
No Shot Clock, Ep. 144: Answering listener questions
Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien take on a big mailbag, answering questions from the listeners.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Phil Mickelson lines up a shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament.
Golf
LIV Golf players will be welcomed at the Masters
Sixteen players with LIV Golf are among the 78 players currently eligible for the Masters. That includes six Masters champions — Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson and Charl Schwartzel.
By Doug Ferguson | Associated Press
 
Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning waves during a parade through downtown Cincinnati in 2003.
MLB
Reds pitcher Tom Browning, who once left a game at Wrigley to sit with Cubs fans, dies at 62
The left-hander’s biggest individual moment on the mound was his perfect game in a 1-0 victory over the Dodgers in 1988.
By Associated Press
 
Jake McCabe battles Matt Dumba in the Blackhawks-Wild game Friday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks satisfied with box-plus-one defensive structure, just not with execution
The zone-based “box-plus-one” defensive system that coach Luke Richardson has installed still seems like the best option. The Hawks are just making too many mistakes while trying to follow that structure.
By Ben Pope
 