The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Body pulled from Diversey Harbor during search for missing person

Police would not confirm if the search was related to Peter Salvino, who was reported missing Sunday and whose cellphone last pinged near Diversey Harbor.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Body pulled from Diversey Harbor during search for missing person
Two boys, both 17, were shot July 12, 2022, in Austin.

A body was pulled from Diversey Harbor Dec. 20, 2022.

Adobe Stock Photo

A body was pulled from Diversey Harbor on the North Side on Tuesday as crews were searching for a missing person.

About 5:15 p.m., the remains of a male were found in the 2400 block of North Cannon Drive by members of the marine unit responding to an investigation of a missing person in the area, Chicago police said.

The remains were sent to the Cook County medical examiner’s office, police said.

Police would not confirm if the search was related to 25-year-old Peter Salvino, who was reported missing Sunday after leaving a party in the 2400 block of North Geneva Terrace.

Salvino’s cell phone was last pinged to a location near Diversey Harbor, police have said.

Salvino, a doctoral candidate at Northwestern University, is 6-foot-1, 190 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and maroon pants.

Anyone with information can call Area Three SVU detectives at (312) 744-8266.

Next Up In News
Woman struck, hurt by falling glass in Loop
Illinois wins $253.7 million in federal funding to boost internet access in underserved areas
Chicago winter wallop: Blizzard, dangerous wind chills, half-foot of snow predicted
Why critics say Lightfoot’s NASCAR deal is a wreck
Judge gives no hints on SAFE-T Act, says he faces ‘monumental task’ to rule on sweeping law by Dec. 28
How an unjustified arrest exposed glaring failures in CPD’s response to unrest that followed George Floyd’s killing
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2022_12_06_at_4.37.23_PM.png
News
Woman struck, hurt by falling glass in Loop
The woman was hit by a piece of glass that fell from the third floor of a residence in the 100 block of South Wabash Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
GERMANY-HEALTH-VIRUS-EDUCATION
News
Illinois wins $253.7 million in federal funding to boost internet access in underserved areas
The new federal money will be used to connect 87,613 households and businesses in Illinois without high-speed internet access.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady puts on her mask during a Sept. 6 press conference at City Hall.
Editorials
As virus infections rise, dust off masks to wear in busy public places
Masks reduce the risk of viral transmission from the so-called “tripledemic.”
By CST Editorial Board
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
Source: Genesis of Bulls locker room dispute was Zach LaVine’s defense
What Bulls coach Billy Donovan would confirm on Tuesday, was that there was a halftime incident in Minnesota in his locker room. But the coach also did his best to defend LaVine’s slumping defense, not wanting any of his players singled out.
By Joe Cowley
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields has begun to see how his brilliant running ability can help him improve as a passer.
Bears
Loss to Eagles was as good a defeat as you can have
Believe it or not, Bears’ future is brighter after that game.
By Laurence Holmes
 