Body pulled from Diversey Harbor during search for missing person

A body was pulled from Diversey Harbor on the North Side on Tuesday as crews were searching for a missing person.

About 5:15 p.m., the remains of a male were found in the 2400 block of North Cannon Drive by members of the marine unit responding to an investigation of a missing person in the area, Chicago police said.

The remains were sent to the Cook County medical examiner’s office, police said.

Police would not confirm if the search was related to 25-year-old Peter Salvino, who was reported missing Sunday after leaving a party in the 2400 block of North Geneva Terrace.

Salvino’s cell phone was last pinged to a location near Diversey Harbor, police have said.

Salvino, a doctoral candidate at Northwestern University, is 6-foot-1, 190 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and maroon pants.

Anyone with information can call Area Three SVU detectives at (312) 744-8266.

