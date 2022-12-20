Woman struck, hurt by falling glass in Loop

A woman was hospitalized after she was struck by glass falling from the third floor of a residence in the Loop on Tuesday night.

Chicago police said the woman, whose age was unknown, was walking on a sidewalk in the 100 block of South Wabash Avenue when a piece of glass fell on her about 5:20 p.m.

The woman suffered a cut to the forehead and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

No other information was available.

