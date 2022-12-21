Toddler found in apartment with bodies of mother, grandfather gets visit from Santa

Nearly two weeks after being found alone with the bodies of his mother and grandfather inside a South Side apartment, a toddler managed to smile broadly as he greeted Santa Claus.

The two met in a South Side restaurant where community and business leaders had organized an event for people to “wrap their arms” around the 2-year-old who had lost his mother, Javonni Jenkins, and grandfather, Curtis Hardman, only a few blocks away.

The 2-year-old was found by police Dec. 8 with the bodies of Jenkins, 27, and Hardman, 79, who were shot to death. Police discovered the scene inside Jenkins’ apartment in the 8100 block of South Drexel Avenue in East Chatham after Jenkins, a medical assistant at Holy Cross Hospital, didn’t show up for work.

Sonia Coffee carries Chamaine “CJ” and stands next to the 2-year-old’s aunt, Tanesha. The toddler was found in early December with the bodies of his mother and grandfather in his mother’s apartment in early December. South Side business and community leaders held an event on Wednesday to show support for the toddler. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

At the restaurant, little Chamaine, known as “CJ,” looked at ease with his aunt Tanesha, Jenkins’ sister, an organizer said. Tanesha declined to speak with reporters or give a last name for herself or her nephew.

The toddler looked particularly happy when squeezing into a toy Mercedes with bows alongside his 3-year-old cousin. They slammed the doors like they had places to go and grinned.

Standing behind the two were the business owners who had organized the event, which also included a toy and food giveaway, and volunteers. They planned to give away 500 bags of food provided by Mariano’s that included turkeys, Cornish hens and chickens, as well as dry goods, such as corn bread mix, cranberry sauce and rice.

“We’re gathered here as Black business establishments to support, unite and help a family and a community that is reeling from gun violence,” said Carlos Estes, one of the organizers.

Holding the 2-year-old in her arms, Sonia Coffee emphasized that it takes a village to raise a child. “We wanted to be here, not just today but every day,” said the owner of CHW Management Inc., which sponsored the event with Bridging the Tys to Jordan, Joe Willie’s restaurant and Statewide Security and Safety.

A community member picks out toys during an event at a South Side restaurant organized by business owners to show support for a 2-year-old who was found alone with the bodies of his mother and grandfather in her apartment in East Chatham in early December. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Many of those coming for the giveaway were unaware of the connection between it and the 2-year-old.

Derrick Johnson, a custodian at Jones CPS school, heard about the giveaway while coming home from work on the Red Line. “I could always use the extra food and toys for the kids,” said the father of two girls, ages 7 and 10.

Hearing about the connection, however, many expressed concern.

Carolyn Edwards, 76, who had come with her eldest, Antiwan Philpotts, 47, to say hi to one of the organizers, said she was shocked to hear the story when it first came out.

“Crime keeps us from moving forward,” said the native of Atlanta, where she said attended Ebenezer Baptist Church, the church where Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was pastor.

“I feel so sorry for him,” said the mother of 5, grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 6. “It didn’t used to be this way, and people are going to have to come together to look out for him.”

Michael Loria is a staff reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South Side and West Side.