Wednesday, December 21, 2022
1 killed in Austin building fire on West Side

The blaze broke in a two-story building in the 1600 block of North Mayfield Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crews respond to a fire Dec. 21, 2022 in Austin on the West Side.

One person was killed in a fire Wednesday morning in Austin on the West Side.

The blaze broke out after 10:30 a.m. at a two-story building in the 1600 block of North Mayfield Avenue, Chicago fire officials said.

One person was killed in the fire, according to officials.

Authorities have not released any additional information on the incident.

