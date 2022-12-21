Man found shot to death in Bronzeville

A man was found shot to death Wednesday morning in Bronzeville on the South Side.
The 35-year-old was discovered outside about 11:40 a.m. in the 400 block of East 48th Street with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and face, Chicago police said.
He was transported to the University of Chicago medical center where he was pronounced dead, police said.
There was no one in custody.
Christkindlmarkets in Daley Plaza and Aurora closing early ahead of winter storm; Wrigleyville site re-opens next week
The Latest
The Bears have fallen from a tie for seventh to 30th in the NFL in points allowed since losing Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith. But three takeaways against an Eagles team with an NFL-low 10 turnovers was evidence the Bears’ struggling defense still has some bite.
Thursday’s storm is expected to drop 2 to 4 inches of snow in the city.
Eric Harrell, 38, handed over his cell phone and attempted to start driving away when one of the robbers opened fire.
Christkindlmarkets in Daley Plaza and Aurora closing early ahead of winter storm; Wrigleyville site re-opens next week
Blizzard-like weather conditions will make traveling and outdoor activities dangerous in the coming days, which prompted market organizers to close the sites early.
Here are details for some public access points for ice fishing on the Chain O’Lakes.