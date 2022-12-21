The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Man dies days after shooting during armed robbery in Woodlawn

Eric Harrell, 38, handed over his cell phone and attempted to start driving away when one of the robbers opened fire.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man died days after he was shot by a person attempting to rob him in Woodlawn on the South Side.

Eric Harrell, 38, was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle just after 9 p.m. on Dec. 12 in the 6000 block of South Harper Avenue when two males with handguns approached and demanded his belongings, Chicago police said.

He handed over his cell phone and attempted to start driving away when one of the robbers opened fire, police said.

Harrell was struck in the head, arm and hand, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago medical center where he was pronounced dead four days later, police said.

There was no one in custody.

