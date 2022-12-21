Man dies days after shooting during armed robbery in Woodlawn
Eric Harrell, 38, handed over his cell phone and attempted to start driving away when one of the robbers opened fire.
A man died days after he was shot by a person attempting to rob him in Woodlawn on the South Side.
Eric Harrell, 38, was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle just after 9 p.m. on Dec. 12 in the 6000 block of South Harper Avenue when two males with handguns approached and demanded his belongings, Chicago police said.
He handed over his cell phone and attempted to start driving away when one of the robbers opened fire, police said.
Harrell was struck in the head, arm and hand, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago medical center where he was pronounced dead four days later, police said.
There was no one in custody.
Christkindlmarkets in Daley Plaza and Aurora closing early ahead of winter storm; Wrigleyville site re-opens next week
The Latest
The Bears have fallen from a tie for seventh to 30th in the NFL in points allowed since losing Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith. But three takeaways against an Eagles team with an NFL-low 10 turnovers was evidence the Bears’ struggling defense still has some bite.
Thursday’s storm is expected to drop 2 to 4 inches of snow in the city.
The 35-year-old was discovered outside in the 400 block of East 48th Street with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and face.
Christkindlmarkets in Daley Plaza and Aurora closing early ahead of winter storm; Wrigleyville site re-opens next week
Blizzard-like weather conditions will make traveling and outdoor activities dangerous in the coming days, which prompted market organizers to close the sites early.
Here are details for some public access points for ice fishing on the Chain O’Lakes.