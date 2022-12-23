Man dies of gunshot wounds after being dropped off at hospital

A man died after he was shot and then dropped off at a hospital early Friday, according to Chicago police.
The man, whose age was unknown, suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was dropped off at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Streeterville by two people in a blue pickup truck just before 1 a.m., police said.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.
No one was reported in custody.
