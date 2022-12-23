The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 23, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

99-year-old woman dies in South Chicago fire

Crews responded to the residential fire in the 8200 block of South Saginaw Avenue just after midnight, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 99-year-old woman dies in South Chicago fire
Screen_Shot_2022_09_01_at_5.39.59_PM.png

Sun-Times file

A 99-year-old woman is dead after a fire broke out in a South Chicago home Thursday night.

Crews responded to a residential fire in the 8200 block of South Saginaw Avenue just after midnight, Chicago police said.

The Chicago Fire Department transported the elderly woman to Trinity Hospital, where she died, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Next Up In News
Man dies of gunshot wounds after being dropped off at hospital
South Side millionaire’s wealth set to ripple through lives around the globe
I was just another wedding guest ... with a notepad and a deadline
Despite student murders, Benito Juarez high shouldn’t bring cops back, students and staff tell LSC
Winter storm disrupts flights, puts some holiday hopes on ice
Congress creates Bronzeville-Black Metropolis National Heritage Area on Chicago’s South Side
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2022_12_06_at_4.37.23_PM.png
News
Man dies of gunshot wounds after being dropped off at hospital
Police said the man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital by two people in a blue pickup truck.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Teen determined to move out of state to live with older boyfriend
To her, the question isn’t whether to do it but how to tell her old-fashioned family members.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Reporter Stefano Esposito (in blue shirt and tie in the background) takes a video of the Oct. 15 wedding of Jeanne Gustavson and Stephen Watts, at their Beaverton, Ore., home.
Year In Review 2022
I was just another wedding guest ... with a notepad and a deadline
STEFANO ESPOSITO: Sure, I’m a middle-aged soccer-mad dad, but I’m not embarrassed to say that I really do like a good love story. The marriage of Jeanne Gustavson and Stephen Watts in October was truly one of those.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Attorney Ken Piercey unrolls an heir tree showing 119 heirs as he works to distribute the $11 million estate of Joseph Stancak, who died with no will and no immediate family.
Chicago
South Side millionaire’s wealth set to ripple through lives around the globe
Joseph Stancak, who lived a private, frugal life in working-class Gage Park, was buried in a pauper’s grave.
By Mitch Dudek
 
collagexx.jpg
Movies and TV
Richard Roeper’s best movies of 2022
Some of the most enjoyable viewing time this year was spent with a horse rancher, a fledgling director, a symphony conductor and The Grabber.
By Richard Roeper
 