Eight armed robberies in just over an hour on Near West Side

Chicago police are investigating at least eight armed robberies on the Near West Side early Friday.

The first robbery occurred about 2:10 a.m. in the 2300 block of West Augusta Boulevard in Ukrainian Villiage, police said. Two armed robbers stepped out of a silver Toyota SUV and demanded a 33-year-old man’s wallet, phone and book bag before fleeing, police said.

Ten minutes later, in the 700 block of West Grand Avenue, two armed robbers in a silver Toyota approached a 39-year-old man and took his personal belongings, police said.

At least six more robberies occurred in the same area just minutes apart, police said. The robbers were in a silver Toyota SUV in each attack.

The robberies occurred:



About 2:40 a.m. in the 100 block of South Paulina Street

About 2:50 a.m. in the 500 block of North Ashland Avenue

About 3 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Warren Boulevard

About 3:05 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Cullerton Street

About 3:10 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Erie Street

About 3:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of West 21st Street

Police said none of the victims were injured in the attacks. There was no one in custody.

