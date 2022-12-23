The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 23, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Eight armed robberies in just over an hour on Near West Side

Police said no one was injured in the attacks and no one was in custody.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_10.12.07_PM.png

Adobe Stock Photo

Chicago police are investigating at least eight armed robberies on the Near West Side early Friday.

The first robbery occurred about 2:10 a.m. in the 2300 block of West Augusta Boulevard in Ukrainian Villiage, police said. Two armed robbers stepped out of a silver Toyota SUV and demanded a 33-year-old man’s wallet, phone and book bag before fleeing, police said.

Ten minutes later, in the 700 block of West Grand Avenue, two armed robbers in a silver Toyota approached a 39-year-old man and took his personal belongings, police said.

At least six more robberies occurred in the same area just minutes apart, police said. The robbers were in a silver Toyota SUV in each attack.

The robberies occurred:

  • About 2:40 a.m. in the 100 block of South Paulina Street
  • About 2:50 a.m. in the 500 block of North Ashland Avenue
  • About 3 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Warren Boulevard
  • About 3:05 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Cullerton Street
  • About 3:10 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Erie Street
  • About 3:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of West 21st Street

Police said none of the victims were injured in the attacks. There was no one in custody.

