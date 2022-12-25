Juvenile among 2 dead, another injured in crash on I-94
State troopers responded to the northbound ramp on I-94 at 71st Street about 1:15 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash involving an adult and two juveniles.
All three were taken to an area hospital, where the driver and one of the juveniles were pronounced dead, state police said.
The second juvenile’s condition wasn’t immediately known.
No further information was immediately available.
