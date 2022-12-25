The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 25, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Man found shot dead in North Lawndale home

Police doing a wellness check found the man unresponsive in the 7200 block of South San Francisco Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man found shot dead in North Lawndale home
Sun_Times.png

Sun-Times file

A man was found shot to death Sunday night in a North Lawndale home.

Chicago police performing a wellness check in the 7200 block of South San Francisco Avenue discovered the man with a gunshot wound to the head about 8:10 p.m.

The man, whose age was unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Area detectives were investigating.

Next Up In News
‘Unexpected Christmas’: Weather delays leave travelers stranded in Chicago
I-94 sees two accidents five minutes apart early Sunday morning
Woman held in stabbing at O’Hare-area hotel
Cardinal Blase Cupich reminds inmates at Cook County Jail that they are not forgotten
Kathy Whitworth, who has most wins in golf history, dies at age 83
Are Illinois schools teaching reading all wrong?
The Latest
DSC_0116.jpg
News
‘Unexpected Christmas’: Weather delays leave travelers stranded in Chicago
Hundreds of flights and trains were canceled or delayed through the holiday weekend due to inclement weather. At Union Station, a student group takes the wait in stride.
By Zack Miller
 
Glenbrook South’s Gaven Marr (31) controls the ball past Lake Forest’s Anthony Mordini (4) .
High School Basketball
High school basketball schedule: Dec. 26 to Dec. 31
The full schedule for this week.
By Jack Gleason
 
A driver was struck by an Illinois State Police squad car Dec. 25, 2022 on Interstate 94.
News
I-94 sees two accidents five minutes apart early Sunday morning
A Cook County Sheriff’s squad car trying to control traffic strikes a driver who was out of his vehicle just minutes before a single-vehicle crash kills 2 and injures another.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man shot two suspects who opened fire on him Dec. 10, 2022 in the Loop.
Crime
Woman held in stabbing at O’Hare-area hotel
A man was taken to the hospital with a cut to his right arm and a puncture wound to his left arm, police said. He was reported in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Loyola-Chicago v Ohio State
College Sports
Just Sayin’: Prelude to Loyola’s maiden A-10 voyage hasn’t been what Ramblers hoped for
At 6-6, they’re almost certainly going to have to win a conference championship to get to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in six seasons.
By Steve Greenberg
 