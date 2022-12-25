Man found shot dead in North Lawndale home

A man was found shot to death Sunday night in a North Lawndale home.
Chicago police performing a wellness check in the 7200 block of South San Francisco Avenue discovered the man with a gunshot wound to the head about 8:10 p.m.
The man, whose age was unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Area detectives were investigating.
