Monday, December 26, 2022
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Monday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from the holiday tournaments

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Oswego East’s Mekhi Lowery (24) and Tyler Jasek (4) work to block a shot as the Wolves play Curie.

Monday, December 26, 2022

FORRESTON

Pecatonica vs. Lena-Winslow, 5:00

Newman vs. Byron, 5:00

Milledgeville vs. River Ridge, 6:30

Winnebago vs. Stockton. 6:30

3rd Place, 8:00

Championship, 8:00

HINSDALE CENTRAL

Stevenson vs. Glenbard East, 9:30

Oswego East vs. Lincoln-Way Central, 11:00

Morgan Park vs. Richards, 12:30

DePaul vs. Morton, 2:00

Marian Catholic vs. Maine South, 3:45

Auburn vs. Willowbrook, 5:15

Hinsdale Central vs. Oak Forest, 7:00

Homewood-Flossmoor vs. St. Charles East, 8:30

MARQUETTE (OTTAWA)

Serena vs. Dwight, 9:00a

Lexington vs. Somonauk, 10:30

St. Bede vs. Hall, 12:00

Seneca vs. Indian Creek, 1:30

Reed-Custer vs. Flanagan-Cornell, 3:30

Putnam County vs. Wilmington, 5:00

Marquette vs. Woodland, 6:30

Gardner-So. Wilmington vs. Earlville, 8:00

PRINCEVILLE

Elmwood vs. Ridgewood (IL), 2:00

Brimfield vs. Henry-Senachwine, 3:30

Midland vs. Galva, 6:30

Princeville vs. Peoria Heights, 8:00

PROVISO WEST

Proviso West vs. Lincoln Park, 9:30a

St. Rita vs. Bowman (IN), 11:00

Bogan vs. Hammond Central (IN), 12:30

Young vs. Zion-Benton, 2:00

Thornton Fr. North vs. Clark, 4:00

Proviso East vs. Crete-Monee, 5:30

Farragut vs. Fenwick, 7:00

Kenwood vs. Southland, 8:30

YORK

Minooka vs. St. Ignatius, 8:30a

Naperville North vs. Glenard West, 10:00

Schaumburg vs. Riverside-Brookfield, 11:30

Leo vs. Lake Forest, 1:00

Nazareth vs. Yorkville, 3:00

Wheaton North vs. Palatine, 4:30

Batavia vs. Lyons, 6:00

Timothy Christian vs. Stagg, 7:30

St. Francis vs.Glenbrook South, 9:00a

Hinsdale South vs. Waubonsie Valley, 10:30

Montini vs. Rolling Meadows, 12:00

Glenbard North vs. St. Patrick, 1:30

Downers Grove South vs. Lemont, 3:30

Andrew vs. Conant, 5:00

Highland Park vs. Bolingbrook, 6:30

St. Laurence vs. York, 8:00

