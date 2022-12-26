Monday’s high school basketball scores

Monday, December 26, 2022
FORRESTON
Pecatonica vs. Lena-Winslow, 5:00
Newman vs. Byron, 5:00
Milledgeville vs. River Ridge, 6:30
Winnebago vs. Stockton. 6:30
3rd Place, 8:00
Championship, 8:00
HINSDALE CENTRAL
Stevenson vs. Glenbard East, 9:30
Oswego East vs. Lincoln-Way Central, 11:00
Morgan Park vs. Richards, 12:30
DePaul vs. Morton, 2:00
Marian Catholic vs. Maine South, 3:45
Auburn vs. Willowbrook, 5:15
Hinsdale Central vs. Oak Forest, 7:00
Homewood-Flossmoor vs. St. Charles East, 8:30
MARQUETTE (OTTAWA)
Serena vs. Dwight, 9:00a
Lexington vs. Somonauk, 10:30
St. Bede vs. Hall, 12:00
Seneca vs. Indian Creek, 1:30
Reed-Custer vs. Flanagan-Cornell, 3:30
Putnam County vs. Wilmington, 5:00
Marquette vs. Woodland, 6:30
Gardner-So. Wilmington vs. Earlville, 8:00
PRINCEVILLE
Elmwood vs. Ridgewood (IL), 2:00
Brimfield vs. Henry-Senachwine, 3:30
Midland vs. Galva, 6:30
Princeville vs. Peoria Heights, 8:00
PROVISO WEST
Proviso West vs. Lincoln Park, 9:30a
St. Rita vs. Bowman (IN), 11:00
Bogan vs. Hammond Central (IN), 12:30
Young vs. Zion-Benton, 2:00
Thornton Fr. North vs. Clark, 4:00
Proviso East vs. Crete-Monee, 5:30
Farragut vs. Fenwick, 7:00
Kenwood vs. Southland, 8:30
YORK
Minooka vs. St. Ignatius, 8:30a
Naperville North vs. Glenard West, 10:00
Schaumburg vs. Riverside-Brookfield, 11:30
Leo vs. Lake Forest, 1:00
Nazareth vs. Yorkville, 3:00
Wheaton North vs. Palatine, 4:30
Batavia vs. Lyons, 6:00
Timothy Christian vs. Stagg, 7:30
St. Francis vs.Glenbrook South, 9:00a
Hinsdale South vs. Waubonsie Valley, 10:30
Montini vs. Rolling Meadows, 12:00
Glenbard North vs. St. Patrick, 1:30
Downers Grove South vs. Lemont, 3:30
Andrew vs. Conant, 5:00
Highland Park vs. Bolingbrook, 6:30
St. Laurence vs. York, 8:00