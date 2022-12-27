The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

All the holiday tournament scores.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Tuesday’s high school basketball scores
Clark’s Corey “CJ” Johnson (3) drives the ball against TF North.

Clark’s Corey “CJ” Johnson (3) drives the ball against TF North.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

NON CONFERENCE

Medina (OH) at Austin, 12:00

BLOOMINGTON / NORMAL

Small Schools

St. Joseph vs. Annawan, 12:00

El Paso-Gridley vs. East Dubuque, 10:30

Rockford Lutheran vs. Olympia, 1:30

Notre Dame (Quincy) vs. Providence-St. Mel, 3:00

Aurora Christian vs. Fieldcrest, 8:00

University High (Normal) vs. Rock Falls, 9:30

Bloomington Catholic vs. Winnebago, 6:30

McNamara vs. Tri-Valley, 5:00

Large Schools

Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. North Chicago, 9:30

Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Normal, 8:00

Wheaton-Warr. South vs. North Lawndale, 12:00

Peoria Central vs. Joliet Central, 10:30

Brother Rice vs. Oswego, 6:30

Mesa (AZ) vs. Springfield, 5:00

Rock Island vs. Harlem, 3:00

Romeoville vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 1:30

DE KALB

DeKalb vs. Ogden, 7:30

Geneva vs. Dundee-Crown, 6:00

Manley vs. Lincoln-Way West, 4:30

Huntley vs. Belvidere North, 3:00

Guilford vs. Marshall, 1:30

Phillips vs. McHenry, 12:00

East Moline vs. Hononegah, 10:30

Plainfield East vs. Naperville Central, 9:00a

EAST AURORA

Downers Grove North vs. DRW Prep, 1:00

Hope Academy vs. Joliet Catholic, 2:35

East Aurora vs. Plainfield Central, 5:45

Wheaton Academy vs. IMSA, 4:10

EASTLAND

West Carroll vs. Eastland, 8:30a

Forreston vs. Galena, 10:00

Byron vs. West Carroll, 11:30

Galena vs. Amboy, 1:00

South Beloit vs. Byron, 2:30

Amboy vs. Pecatonica, 4:00

Eastland vs. South Beloit, 5:30

Pecatonica vs. Forreston, 7:00

ELGIN

Walther Christian vs. Westminster Christian, 9:00a

King vs. Lake View, 10:30

Shepard vs. Bowen, 12:00

Waukegan vs.West Chicago, 1:45

Kennedy vs. Aurora Central, 3:15

Chicago Christian vs. Round Lake, 4:45

Elgin vs. Mather, 6:30

Elgin Academy vs. Raby, 8:00

ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN

Beecher vs. Eire-Prophetstown, 2:30

Beecher vs. Lena-Winslow, 5:30

GOLDEN GATE (FL)

Loyola vs. Immokalee (FL), 9:00a

HINSDALE CENTRAL

Glenbard East vs. Lincoln-Way Central, 9:30a

Richards vs. Morton, 11:00

Maine South vs. Willowbrook, 12:30

Oak Forest vs. St. Charles East, 2:00

Stevenson vs. Oswego East, 3:45

Morgan Park vs. DePaul, 5:15

Marian Catholic vs. Auburn, 7:00

Hinsdale Central vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, 8:30

IC CATHOLIC / WESTMONT

at Westmont

Glenbard South vs. Latin, 3:00

Elmwood Park vs. Christ the King, 4:30

South Shore vs. Taft, 6:00

UC-Woodlawn vs. Westmont, 7:30

at IC Catholic

Alcott vs. Evergreen Park, 3:00

St. Edward vs. Catalyst-Maria, 4:30

Fenger vs. Eisenhower, 6:00

Reavis vs. IC Catholic, 7:30

JACOBS

Barrington vs. Streamwood, 7:30

Johnsburg vs. Cary-Grove, 6:00

Grayslake Central vs. Jacobs, 3:00

Bartlett vs. Jefferson, 4:30

Crystal Lake South vs. Grant, 1:30

Lakrin vs. Elk Grove, 12:00

Hoffman Estates vs. Marian Central, 9:00a

Prairie Ridge vs. South Elgin, 10:30

KANKAKEE

Blue Division

Grant Park vs. St. Anne, 12:00

Momence vs. Cissna Park, 3:00

Manteno vs. Herscher, 6:00

Clifton Central vs. Peotone, 9:00

Maroon Division

Lindblom vs. Schurz, 10:30

Dunbar vs. Von Steuben, 1:30

Jefferson vs. Butler, 7:30

Kankakee vs. Hansberry, 7:30

LA MOILLE

Hiawatha vs. Lowpoint-Washburn, 4:30

LaMoille vs. DePue, 6:00

LA SALLE-PERU

LaSalle-Peru vs. Sherrard, 11:00

Geneseo vs. Illinois Valley Central, 12:30

Sherrard vs. Geneseo, 4:30

Illinois Valley Central vs. LaSalle-Peru, 6:00

LITTLE VILLAGE

Phoenix vs. Ellison, 10:30

Hubbard vs. Juarez, 11:00

Little Village vs. Morgan Park Academy, 12:00

MAINE EAST

Jones vs. Vernon Hills, 9:00a

Niles West vs. Bulls Prep, 10:30

Leyden vs. Sandburg, 12:00

Westinghouse vs. Argo, 1:30

Providence vs. Metea Valley, 3:00

Ridgewood vs. Richards (Chgo), 4:30

Maine East vs. Sullivan, 6:00

Crane vs. Addison Trail, 7:30

MARENGO

Genoa-Kingston vs. Sycamore, 10:30

Woodstock North vs. Wauconda, 10:30

Freeport vs. Richmond-Burton, 12:00

Woodstock (BYE)

Harvest Christian vs. Rockford Christian, 12:00

Fenton vs. Stillman Valley, 1:30

Grayslake North vs. Rochelle, 1:30

Crystal Lake Central vs. Marengo, 3:00

13th Place Semi-Final, 3:00

13th Place Semi-Final (BYE)

Consolation Semi-Final, 4:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 4:30

5th Place Semi-Final, 6:00

5th Place Semi-Final, 7:30

Semi-Final, 6:00

Semi-Final, 7:30

MARQUETTE (OTTAWA)

Dwight vs. Somonauk, 9:00a

St. Bede vs. Indian Creek, 10:30

Flanagan-Cornell vs. Putnam County, 12:00

Woodland vs. Gardner-So. Wilmington, 1:30

Serena vs. Lexington, 3:30

Hall vs. Seneca, 5:00

Reed-Custer vs. Wilmington, 6:30

Marquette vs. Earlville, 8:00

NORTH BOONE

North Boone vs. Alden-Hebron, 2:00

Harvard vs. Durand, 3:30

PEKIN

Morton vs. Plainfield South, 9:00a

Normal West vs. Boylan, 10:30

Moline vs. Limestone, 12:45

Lake Zurich vs. Lanphier, 2:15

Richwoods vs. Hersey, 3:45

Pekin vs. Comer, 6:30

Mount Carmel vs. Perspectives-MSA, 8:00

Lake Park vs. Washington (IL), 9:30

PLANO

Kaneland vs. Mendota, 9:00a

Yorkville Christian vs. Sandwich, 10:30

Ottawa vs. Lisle, 12:30

Marmion vs. Morris, 2:00

Northridge vs. Newark, 3:30

Notre Dame (Peoria) vs. Plano, 7:00

Streator vs. Hinckey-Big Rock, 5:30

Burlington Central vs. Coal City, 8:30

PRINCEVILLE

Ridgewood (IL) vs. Henry-Senachwine, 2:00

Galva vs. Princeville, 3:30

Elmwood vs. Brimfield, 6:30

Midland vs. Peoria Heights, 8:00

PROVISO WEST

Proviso West vs, Bowman (IN), 9:30a

Bogan vs. Zion-Benton, 11:00

Clark vs. Crete-Monee, 12:30

Farragut vs. Southland, 2:00

Lincoln Park vs. St. Rita, 4:00

Hammond Central, Ind. vs. Young, 5:30

Thornton Fr. North vs. Proviso East, 7:00

Fenwick vs. Kenwood, 8:30

RICH

Perspectives-Lead vs. Thornton Fr. South, 9:00a

Thornton vs. Francis Parker, 10:30

Hyde Park vs. Bremen, 12:00

Tinley Park vs. Thornwood, 1:30

De La Salle vs. Thornridge, 3:30

Rich vs. Noll (IN), 5:00

Longwood vs. Agricultural Science, 6:30

Hillcrest vs. St. Francis de Sales, 8:00

WHEELING

Hampshire vs. St. Viator, 9:00a

Libertyville vs. Maine West, 10:30

Deerfield vs. Prosser, 12:15

Neuqua Valley vs. Buffalo Grove, 2:00

Niles North vs. Prospect, 3:45

Fremd vs. Antioch, 5:30

Wheeling vs. Notre Dame, 7:15

Glenbrook North vs. Englewood STEM, 8:45

WILLIAMSVILLE

Roanoke-Benson vs. East Peoria, 3:00

YORK

Minooka vs. Glenbard West, 8:30a

Schaumburg vs. Leo, 10:00

Nazareth vs. Wheaton North, 11:30

Batavia vs. Stagg, 1:00

St. Francis vs. Hinsdale South, 9:00a

Montini vs. Glenbard North, 10:30

Downers Grove South vs. Andrew, 12:00

Highland Park vs. St. Laurence, 1:30

St. Ignatius vs. Naperville North, 3:00

Riverside-Brookfield vs. Lake Forest, 4:30

Yorkville vs. Palatine, 6:00

Lyons vs. Timothy Christian, 7:30

Glenbrook South vs. Waubonsie Valley, 3:30

Rolling Meadows vs. St. Patrick, 5:00

Lemont vs. Conant, 6:30

Bolingbrook vs. York, 8:00

Next Up In High School Sports
Undefeated, ‘disrespected’ T.F. North beats Clark at Proviso West
Michael O’Brien’s holiday tournament notebook
Talented junior trio of Luke Williams, Bryce Welch, Cole Arl leads Naperville North into Jack Tosh second round
Monday’s high school basketball scores
High school basketball schedule: Dec. 26 to Dec. 31
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Dec. 25, 2022
The Latest
Consider serving spanakopita as an appetizer at your next party. You can make your own, but don’t rule out the frozen variety in your grocer’s freezer especially if you are pressed for time.&nbsp;
Recipes
Easy, pull-together appetizer ideas for holiday entertaining
How can we do some light entertaining, without a whole lot of fuss or time? A little appetizer spread is just the thing.
By Associated Press
 
Ambulance.JPG
Crime
Man fatally shot while driving in Montclare
Frank Lamardo Jr., 40, was shot about 12:50 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of North Rutherford Avenue, police said,
By Kade Heather
 
A man was stabbed to death Aug. 23, 2022, in River North.
Crime
Woman found dead in car in Maywood had been shot to death in West Garfield Park
The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Kolmar Avenue, according to police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
An off-duty police officer was involved in a shootout after someone tried to steal their vehicle Dec. 24, 2022.
Crime
5 people killed, 14 wounded by gunfire in Chicago over Christmas weekend
The fatal attacks happened in North Lawndale, Marquette Park, Beverly, Montclare and West Garfield Park.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_10.12.07_PM.png
News
15-year-old boy seriously wounded in Englewood shooting
He was shot in the 500 block of West 72nd Street and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 