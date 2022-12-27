Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

Tuesday, December 27, 2022
NON CONFERENCE
Medina (OH) at Austin, 12:00
BLOOMINGTON / NORMAL
Small Schools
St. Joseph vs. Annawan, 12:00
El Paso-Gridley vs. East Dubuque, 10:30
Rockford Lutheran vs. Olympia, 1:30
Notre Dame (Quincy) vs. Providence-St. Mel, 3:00
Aurora Christian vs. Fieldcrest, 8:00
University High (Normal) vs. Rock Falls, 9:30
Bloomington Catholic vs. Winnebago, 6:30
McNamara vs. Tri-Valley, 5:00
Large Schools
Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. North Chicago, 9:30
Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Normal, 8:00
Wheaton-Warr. South vs. North Lawndale, 12:00
Peoria Central vs. Joliet Central, 10:30
Brother Rice vs. Oswego, 6:30
Mesa (AZ) vs. Springfield, 5:00
Rock Island vs. Harlem, 3:00
Romeoville vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 1:30
DE KALB
DeKalb vs. Ogden, 7:30
Geneva vs. Dundee-Crown, 6:00
Manley vs. Lincoln-Way West, 4:30
Huntley vs. Belvidere North, 3:00
Guilford vs. Marshall, 1:30
Phillips vs. McHenry, 12:00
East Moline vs. Hononegah, 10:30
Plainfield East vs. Naperville Central, 9:00a
EAST AURORA
Downers Grove North vs. DRW Prep, 1:00
Hope Academy vs. Joliet Catholic, 2:35
East Aurora vs. Plainfield Central, 5:45
Wheaton Academy vs. IMSA, 4:10
EASTLAND
West Carroll vs. Eastland, 8:30a
Forreston vs. Galena, 10:00
Byron vs. West Carroll, 11:30
Galena vs. Amboy, 1:00
South Beloit vs. Byron, 2:30
Amboy vs. Pecatonica, 4:00
Eastland vs. South Beloit, 5:30
Pecatonica vs. Forreston, 7:00
ELGIN
Walther Christian vs. Westminster Christian, 9:00a
King vs. Lake View, 10:30
Shepard vs. Bowen, 12:00
Waukegan vs.West Chicago, 1:45
Kennedy vs. Aurora Central, 3:15
Chicago Christian vs. Round Lake, 4:45
Elgin vs. Mather, 6:30
Elgin Academy vs. Raby, 8:00
ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN
Beecher vs. Eire-Prophetstown, 2:30
Beecher vs. Lena-Winslow, 5:30
GOLDEN GATE (FL)
Loyola vs. Immokalee (FL), 9:00a
HINSDALE CENTRAL
Glenbard East vs. Lincoln-Way Central, 9:30a
Richards vs. Morton, 11:00
Maine South vs. Willowbrook, 12:30
Oak Forest vs. St. Charles East, 2:00
Stevenson vs. Oswego East, 3:45
Morgan Park vs. DePaul, 5:15
Marian Catholic vs. Auburn, 7:00
Hinsdale Central vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, 8:30
IC CATHOLIC / WESTMONT
at Westmont
Glenbard South vs. Latin, 3:00
Elmwood Park vs. Christ the King, 4:30
South Shore vs. Taft, 6:00
UC-Woodlawn vs. Westmont, 7:30
at IC Catholic
Alcott vs. Evergreen Park, 3:00
St. Edward vs. Catalyst-Maria, 4:30
Fenger vs. Eisenhower, 6:00
Reavis vs. IC Catholic, 7:30
JACOBS
Barrington vs. Streamwood, 7:30
Johnsburg vs. Cary-Grove, 6:00
Grayslake Central vs. Jacobs, 3:00
Bartlett vs. Jefferson, 4:30
Crystal Lake South vs. Grant, 1:30
Lakrin vs. Elk Grove, 12:00
Hoffman Estates vs. Marian Central, 9:00a
Prairie Ridge vs. South Elgin, 10:30
KANKAKEE
Blue Division
Grant Park vs. St. Anne, 12:00
Momence vs. Cissna Park, 3:00
Manteno vs. Herscher, 6:00
Clifton Central vs. Peotone, 9:00
Maroon Division
Lindblom vs. Schurz, 10:30
Dunbar vs. Von Steuben, 1:30
Jefferson vs. Butler, 7:30
Kankakee vs. Hansberry, 7:30
LA MOILLE
Hiawatha vs. Lowpoint-Washburn, 4:30
LaMoille vs. DePue, 6:00
LA SALLE-PERU
LaSalle-Peru vs. Sherrard, 11:00
Geneseo vs. Illinois Valley Central, 12:30
Sherrard vs. Geneseo, 4:30
Illinois Valley Central vs. LaSalle-Peru, 6:00
LITTLE VILLAGE
Phoenix vs. Ellison, 10:30
Hubbard vs. Juarez, 11:00
Little Village vs. Morgan Park Academy, 12:00
MAINE EAST
Jones vs. Vernon Hills, 9:00a
Niles West vs. Bulls Prep, 10:30
Leyden vs. Sandburg, 12:00
Westinghouse vs. Argo, 1:30
Providence vs. Metea Valley, 3:00
Ridgewood vs. Richards (Chgo), 4:30
Maine East vs. Sullivan, 6:00
Crane vs. Addison Trail, 7:30
MARENGO
Genoa-Kingston vs. Sycamore, 10:30
Woodstock North vs. Wauconda, 10:30
Freeport vs. Richmond-Burton, 12:00
Woodstock (BYE)
Harvest Christian vs. Rockford Christian, 12:00
Fenton vs. Stillman Valley, 1:30
Grayslake North vs. Rochelle, 1:30
Crystal Lake Central vs. Marengo, 3:00
13th Place Semi-Final, 3:00
13th Place Semi-Final (BYE)
Consolation Semi-Final, 4:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 4:30
5th Place Semi-Final, 6:00
5th Place Semi-Final, 7:30
Semi-Final, 6:00
Semi-Final, 7:30
MARQUETTE (OTTAWA)
Dwight vs. Somonauk, 9:00a
St. Bede vs. Indian Creek, 10:30
Flanagan-Cornell vs. Putnam County, 12:00
Woodland vs. Gardner-So. Wilmington, 1:30
Serena vs. Lexington, 3:30
Hall vs. Seneca, 5:00
Reed-Custer vs. Wilmington, 6:30
Marquette vs. Earlville, 8:00
NORTH BOONE
North Boone vs. Alden-Hebron, 2:00
Harvard vs. Durand, 3:30
PEKIN
Morton vs. Plainfield South, 9:00a
Normal West vs. Boylan, 10:30
Moline vs. Limestone, 12:45
Lake Zurich vs. Lanphier, 2:15
Richwoods vs. Hersey, 3:45
Pekin vs. Comer, 6:30
Mount Carmel vs. Perspectives-MSA, 8:00
Lake Park vs. Washington (IL), 9:30
PLANO
Kaneland vs. Mendota, 9:00a
Yorkville Christian vs. Sandwich, 10:30
Ottawa vs. Lisle, 12:30
Marmion vs. Morris, 2:00
Northridge vs. Newark, 3:30
Notre Dame (Peoria) vs. Plano, 7:00
Streator vs. Hinckey-Big Rock, 5:30
Burlington Central vs. Coal City, 8:30
PRINCEVILLE
Ridgewood (IL) vs. Henry-Senachwine, 2:00
Galva vs. Princeville, 3:30
Elmwood vs. Brimfield, 6:30
Midland vs. Peoria Heights, 8:00
PROVISO WEST
Proviso West vs, Bowman (IN), 9:30a
Bogan vs. Zion-Benton, 11:00
Clark vs. Crete-Monee, 12:30
Farragut vs. Southland, 2:00
Lincoln Park vs. St. Rita, 4:00
Hammond Central, Ind. vs. Young, 5:30
Thornton Fr. North vs. Proviso East, 7:00
Fenwick vs. Kenwood, 8:30
RICH
Perspectives-Lead vs. Thornton Fr. South, 9:00a
Thornton vs. Francis Parker, 10:30
Hyde Park vs. Bremen, 12:00
Tinley Park vs. Thornwood, 1:30
De La Salle vs. Thornridge, 3:30
Rich vs. Noll (IN), 5:00
Longwood vs. Agricultural Science, 6:30
Hillcrest vs. St. Francis de Sales, 8:00
WHEELING
Hampshire vs. St. Viator, 9:00a
Libertyville vs. Maine West, 10:30
Deerfield vs. Prosser, 12:15
Neuqua Valley vs. Buffalo Grove, 2:00
Niles North vs. Prospect, 3:45
Fremd vs. Antioch, 5:30
Wheeling vs. Notre Dame, 7:15
Glenbrook North vs. Englewood STEM, 8:45
WILLIAMSVILLE
Roanoke-Benson vs. East Peoria, 3:00
YORK
Minooka vs. Glenbard West, 8:30a
Schaumburg vs. Leo, 10:00
Nazareth vs. Wheaton North, 11:30
Batavia vs. Stagg, 1:00
St. Francis vs. Hinsdale South, 9:00a
Montini vs. Glenbard North, 10:30
Downers Grove South vs. Andrew, 12:00
Highland Park vs. St. Laurence, 1:30
St. Ignatius vs. Naperville North, 3:00
Riverside-Brookfield vs. Lake Forest, 4:30
Yorkville vs. Palatine, 6:00
Lyons vs. Timothy Christian, 7:30
Glenbrook South vs. Waubonsie Valley, 3:30
Rolling Meadows vs. St. Patrick, 5:00
Lemont vs. Conant, 6:30
Bolingbrook vs. York, 8:00