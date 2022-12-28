Woman rescued by Chicago firefighters after jumping into Lake Michigan to save her dog

Chicago firefighters rescued a woman from Lake Michigan Tuesday after she jumped into the water to save her dog.

The woman, 54, was walking her dogs in the 5600 block of South Shore Drive when one of the dogs fell into the lake near Edgewater Beach just before 8 a.m., Chicago police said.

Witnesses called the Chicago Fire Department to help pull the woman and her dog to safety, police said.

She declined medical attention and no other injuries were reported, police said.

