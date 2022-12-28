Wednesday’s high school basketball scores

Wednesday, December 28, 2022
NON CONFERENCE
Medina (OH) at Wells, 12:00
BLOOMINGTON / NORMAL
Small Schools
Annawan vs. East Dubuque, 2:00
Olympia vs. Providence-St. Mel, 12:30
Aurora Christian vs. Rock Falls, 11:00
Winnebago vs. Tri-Valley, 9:30a
St. Joseph-Ogden vs. El Paso-Gridley, 4:00
Rockford Lutheran vs. Notre Dame (Quincy), 5:30
Fieldcrest vs. University High (Normal, 7:00
Bloomington Catholic vs. McNamara, 8:30
13th Place Semi-Final, 8:00
13th Place Semi-Final, 5:00
Large Schools
North Chicago vs. Normal, 2:00
North Lawndale vs. Joliet Central, 12:30
Oswego vs. Springfield, 11:00
Harlem vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 9:30a
Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 4:00
Wheaton-Warr. South vs. Peoria Central, 5:30
Brother Rice vs. Mesa (AZ), 7:00
Rock Island vs. Romeoville, 8:30
13th Place Semi-Final, 6:30
13th Place Semi-Final, 3:30
CENTRALIA
Marist vs. Cahokia, 8:30a
Wekiva (FL) vs. Kipp (MO), 10:00
Evanston vs. Champaign Central, 12:30
Mt. Vernon vs. Dyett, 2:00
Ritter (MO) vs. Payton, 3:30
Hillwood (TN) vs. Belleville West, 6:15
Centralia vs. Confluence (MO), 7:45
Glenwood vs. Carmel, 9:15
COLLINSVILLE
O’Fallon vs. Mundelein, 10:00
Rockford East vs. Althoff, 4:30
DE KALB
Ogden vs. Dundee-Crown, 1:30
Manley vs. Belvidere North, 12:00
Marshall vs. McHenry, 10:30
Hononegah vs. Plainfield East, 9:00a
DeKalb vs. Geneva, 7:30
Lincoln-Way West vs. Huntley, 6:00
Guilford vs. Phillips, 4:30
East Moline vs. Naperville Central, 3:00
EAST AURORA
DRW Prep vs. Hope Academy, 1:00
Plainfield Central vs. IMSA, 2:35
Downers Grove North vs. Joliet Catholic, 4:10
East Aurora vs. Wheaton Academy, 5:45
EASTLAND
Forreston vs. Amboy, 2:00
West Carroll vs. South Beloit, 3:30
Pecatonia vs. Galena, 5:00
Eastland vs. Byron, 6:30
EFFINGHAM / TEUTOPOLIS
at Teutopolis
Belvidere vs. Oak Lawn, 3:00
St. A thony vs. Lutheran North (MO), 4:30
Dixon vs. Brooks, 6:00
Charleston vs. Teutopolis, 7:30
at Effingham
Mattoon vs. Lincoln-Way East, 3:00
Centennial vs. Newton, 3:00
Knoxville vs. Pleasant Plains, 6:00
Highland vs. Effingham, 7:30
ELGIN
Westminster Christian vs. King, 10:30
Bowen vs. West Chicago, 9:00a
Aurora Central vs. Round Lake, 1:45
Mather vs. Elgin Academy, 12:00
Walther Lutheran vs. Lake View, 4:45
Shepard vs. Waukegan, 3:15
Kennedy vs. Chicago Christian, 8:00
Elgin vs. Raby, 6:30
GOLDEN GATE (FL)
Loyola vs. Seminole (FL), 5:45
GREENVIEW
Grace Christian vs. Fulton, 11:00
Grace Christian vs. TBA
HINSDALE CENTRAL
Glenbard East vs. Morton, 9:30
Willowbrook vs. Oak Forest, 11:00
Lincoln-Way Central vs. Richards, 12:30
Maine South vs. St. Charles East, 2:00
Stevenson vs. Morgan Park, 3:45
Auburn vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, 5:15
Oswego East vs. DePaul, 7:00
Marian Catholic vs. Hinsdale Central, 8:30
IC CATHOLIC / WESTMONT
at Westmont
Latin vs. Elmwood Park, 3:00
South Shore vs. UC-Woodlawn, 4:30
Glenbard South vs. Christ the King, 6:00
Taft vs. Westmont, 7:30
at IC Catholic
Alcott vs. St. Edward, 3:00
Eisenhower vs. Reavis, 4:30
Evergreen Park vs. Catalyst-Maria, 6:00
Fenger vs. IC Catholic, 7:30
JACOBS
Streamwood vs. Johnsburg, 1:30
Jacobs vs. Jefferson, 12:00
Grant vs. Elk Grove, 10:30
Marian Central vs. South Elgin, 9:00a
Barrington vs. Cary-Grove, 7:30
Grayslake Central vs. Bartlett, 6:00
Crystal Lake South vs. Larkin, 4:30
Hoffman Estates vs. Prairie Ridge, 3:00
KANKAKEE
Blue Division
Grant Park vs. Cissna Park, 12:00
Manteno vs. Clifton Central, 9:00a
St. Anne vs. Momence, 3:00
Herscher vs. Petone, 6:00
Maroon Division
Schurz vs. Butler, 10:30
Dunbar vs. Hansberry, 1:30
Lindblom vs. Jefferson (IN), 4:30
Von Stueben vs. Kankakee, 7:30
LA MOILLE
Lowpoint-Washburn vs. DePue, 4:30
Hiawatha vs. LaMoille, 6:00
LA SALLE-PERU
Illinois Valley Central vs. Sherrard, 3:00
LaSalle-Peru vs. Geneseo, 4:30
LITTLE VILLAGE
TBA
MAINE EAST
Jones vs. Bulls Prep, 9:00a
Sandburg vs. Argo, 10:30
Metea Valley vs. Richards (Chgo), 12:00
Sullivan vs. Crane, 1:30
Vernon Hills vs. Niles West, 3:00
Leyden vs. Westinghouse, 4:30
Providence vs. Ridgewood, 6:00
Maine East vs. Addison Trail, 7:30
MARENGO
Genoa-Kingston (BYE)
Woodstock North vs. Richmond-Burton, 10:30
Wauconda vs. Woodstock, 12:00
Sycamore vs. Freeport, 1:30
Stillman Valley vs. Marengo, 3:00
Harvest Christian vs. Rochelle, 4:30
Fenton vs. Grayslake North, 6:00
Rockford Christian vs. Crystal Lake Central, 7:30
MARQUETTE (OTTAWA)
Somonauk vs. Indian Creek, 9:00a
Flanagan-Cornell vs. Gardner-So. Wilmington, 10:3
Dwight vs. St. Bede, 12:00
Putnam County vs. Woodland, 1:30
Lexington vs. Hall, 3:30
Wilmington vs. Earlville, 5:00
Serena vs. Seneca, 6:30
Reed-Custer vs. Marquette, 8:00
NORTH BOONE
Alden-Hebron vs. Harvard, 11:00
North Boone vs. Durand, 12:30
PEKIN
Plainfield South vs. Boylan, 9:00a
Limestone vs. Lake Zurich, 10:30
Richwoods vs. Comer, 12:45
Pespectives-MSA vs. Lake Park, 2:15
Morton (IL) vs. Normal West, 9:00a
Moline vs. Lanphier, 10:30
Hersey vs. Pekin, 12:45
Mount Carmel vs. Washington (IL), 2:15
13th Place Semi-Final, 3:45
13th Place Semi-Final, 9:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 6:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 8:00
5th Place Semi-Final, 3:45
5th Place Semi-Final, 9:30
Semi-Final, 6:30
Semi-Final, 8:00
PLANO
Mendota vs. Sandwich, 10:30
Lisle vs. Morris, 9:00a
Newark vs. Plano, 12:30
Hinckley-Big Rock vs. Coal City, 2:00
Kaneland vs. Yorkville Christian, 3:30
Ottawa vs. Marmion, 5:30
Northridge vs. Notre Dame (Peoria), 7:00
Streator vs. Burlington Central, 8:30
PONTIAC
Bloom vs. Plainfield North, 9:00a
Benet vs. Oak Park-River Forest, 10:30
Manual vs. Lockport, 1:00
Joliet West vs. Bloomington, 2:30
New Trier vs. Warren, 4:00
Curie vs. Danville, 6:00
Simeon vs. St. Charles North, 7:30
West Aurora vs. Pontiac, 9:00
PRINCEVILLE
Henry-Senachwine vs. Galva, 2:00
Ridgewood (IL) vs. Princeville, 3:30
Brimfield vs. Peoria Heights, 6:30
Elmwood vs. Midland, 8:00
PROVISO WEST
Proviso West vs. Bogan, 11:00
Clark vs. Farragut, 12:30
Lincoln Park vs. Hammond Central, 2:00
Thornton Fr. North vs. Fenwick, 4:00
St. Rita vs. Young, 5:30
Proviso East vs. Kenwood, 7:00
RICH
Thornton Fr. South vs. Thornton, 9:00a
Bremen vs. Tinley Park, 10:30
Thornridge vs. Noll (IN), 12:00
Longwood vs. St. Francis de Sales, 1:30
Perspectives-Lead vs. Francis Parker, 3:30
Hyde Park vs. Thornwood, 5:00
De La Salle vs. Rich, 6:30
Agricultural Science vs. Hillcrest, 8:00
WHEELING
St. Viator vs. Maine West. 10:30
Prosser vs. Buffalo Grove, 9:00a
Niles North vs. Antioch, 12:15
Wheeling vs. Englewood STEM, 2:00
Hampshire vs. Libertyville, 3:45
Deerfield vs. Neuqua Valley, 5:30
Prospect vs. Fremd, 7:15
Notre Dame vs. Glenbrook North, 8:45
WILLIAMSVILLE
Roanoke-Benson vs. Beardstown, 12:00
YORK
Minooka vs. Leo, 8:30a
Nazareth vs. Stagg, 10:00
St. Francis vs. Montini, 9:00a
Downers Grove South vs. Highland Park, 10:30
Glenbard West vs. Schaumburg, 11:30
Wheaton North vs. Batavia, 1:00
Hinsdale South vs. Glenbard North, 12:00
Andrew vs. St. Laurence, 1:30
Naperville North vs. Lake Forest, 3:00
Yorkville vs. Timothy Christian, 4:30
Waubonsie Valley vs. St. Patrick, 6:00
Conant vs. York, 7:30
St. Ignatius vs. Riverside-Brookfield, 3:30
Palatine vs. Lyons, 5:00
Glenbrook South vs. Rolling Meadows, 6:30
Lemont vs. Bolingbrook, 8:00