Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Wednesday’s high school basketball scores

All the holiday tournament scores.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Prosser’s Latroy Henderson (0) pulls up to shoot a three against Deerfield at Wheeling’s Hardwood Classic.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

NON CONFERENCE

Medina (OH) at Wells, 12:00

BLOOMINGTON / NORMAL

Small Schools

Annawan vs. East Dubuque, 2:00

Olympia vs. Providence-St. Mel, 12:30

Aurora Christian vs. Rock Falls, 11:00

Winnebago vs. Tri-Valley, 9:30a

St. Joseph-Ogden vs. El Paso-Gridley, 4:00

Rockford Lutheran vs. Notre Dame (Quincy), 5:30

Fieldcrest vs. University High (Normal, 7:00

Bloomington Catholic vs. McNamara, 8:30

13th Place Semi-Final, 8:00

13th Place Semi-Final, 5:00

Large Schools

North Chicago vs. Normal, 2:00

North Lawndale vs. Joliet Central, 12:30

Oswego vs. Springfield, 11:00

Harlem vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 9:30a

Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 4:00

Wheaton-Warr. South vs. Peoria Central, 5:30

Brother Rice vs. Mesa (AZ), 7:00

Rock Island vs. Romeoville, 8:30

13th Place Semi-Final, 6:30

13th Place Semi-Final, 3:30

CENTRALIA

Marist vs. Cahokia, 8:30a

Wekiva (FL) vs. Kipp (MO), 10:00

Evanston vs. Champaign Central, 12:30

Mt. Vernon vs. Dyett, 2:00

Ritter (MO) vs. Payton, 3:30

Hillwood (TN) vs. Belleville West, 6:15

Centralia vs. Confluence (MO), 7:45

Glenwood vs. Carmel, 9:15

COLLINSVILLE

O’Fallon vs. Mundelein, 10:00

Rockford East vs. Althoff, 4:30

DE KALB

Ogden vs. Dundee-Crown, 1:30

Manley vs. Belvidere North, 12:00

Marshall vs. McHenry, 10:30

Hononegah vs. Plainfield East, 9:00a

DeKalb vs. Geneva, 7:30

Lincoln-Way West vs. Huntley, 6:00

Guilford vs. Phillips, 4:30

East Moline vs. Naperville Central, 3:00

EAST AURORA

DRW Prep vs. Hope Academy, 1:00

Plainfield Central vs. IMSA, 2:35

Downers Grove North vs. Joliet Catholic, 4:10

East Aurora vs. Wheaton Academy, 5:45

EASTLAND

Forreston vs. Amboy, 2:00

West Carroll vs. South Beloit, 3:30

Pecatonia vs. Galena, 5:00

Eastland vs. Byron, 6:30

EFFINGHAM / TEUTOPOLIS

at Teutopolis

Belvidere vs. Oak Lawn, 3:00

St. A thony vs. Lutheran North (MO), 4:30

Dixon vs. Brooks, 6:00

Charleston vs. Teutopolis, 7:30

at Effingham

Mattoon vs. Lincoln-Way East, 3:00

Centennial vs. Newton, 3:00

Knoxville vs. Pleasant Plains, 6:00

Highland vs. Effingham, 7:30

ELGIN

Westminster Christian vs. King, 10:30

Bowen vs. West Chicago, 9:00a

Aurora Central vs. Round Lake, 1:45

Mather vs. Elgin Academy, 12:00

Walther Lutheran vs. Lake View, 4:45

Shepard vs. Waukegan, 3:15

Kennedy vs. Chicago Christian, 8:00

Elgin vs. Raby, 6:30

GOLDEN GATE (FL)

Loyola vs. Seminole (FL), 5:45

GREENVIEW

Grace Christian vs. Fulton, 11:00

Grace Christian vs. TBA

HINSDALE CENTRAL

Glenbard East vs. Morton, 9:30

Willowbrook vs. Oak Forest, 11:00

Lincoln-Way Central vs. Richards, 12:30

Maine South vs. St. Charles East, 2:00

Stevenson vs. Morgan Park, 3:45

Auburn vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, 5:15

Oswego East vs. DePaul, 7:00

Marian Catholic vs. Hinsdale Central, 8:30

IC CATHOLIC / WESTMONT

at Westmont

Latin vs. Elmwood Park, 3:00

South Shore vs. UC-Woodlawn, 4:30

Glenbard South vs. Christ the King, 6:00

Taft vs. Westmont, 7:30

at IC Catholic

Alcott vs. St. Edward, 3:00

Eisenhower vs. Reavis, 4:30

Evergreen Park vs. Catalyst-Maria, 6:00

Fenger vs. IC Catholic, 7:30

JACOBS

Streamwood vs. Johnsburg, 1:30

Jacobs vs. Jefferson, 12:00

Grant vs. Elk Grove, 10:30

Marian Central vs. South Elgin, 9:00a

Barrington vs. Cary-Grove, 7:30

Grayslake Central vs. Bartlett, 6:00

Crystal Lake South vs. Larkin, 4:30

Hoffman Estates vs. Prairie Ridge, 3:00

KANKAKEE

Blue Division

Grant Park vs. Cissna Park, 12:00

Manteno vs. Clifton Central, 9:00a

St. Anne vs. Momence, 3:00

Herscher vs. Petone, 6:00

Maroon Division

Schurz vs. Butler, 10:30

Dunbar vs. Hansberry, 1:30

Lindblom vs. Jefferson (IN), 4:30

Von Stueben vs. Kankakee, 7:30

LA MOILLE

Lowpoint-Washburn vs. DePue, 4:30

Hiawatha vs. LaMoille, 6:00

LA SALLE-PERU

Illinois Valley Central vs. Sherrard, 3:00

LaSalle-Peru vs. Geneseo, 4:30

LITTLE VILLAGE

TBA

MAINE EAST

Jones vs. Bulls Prep, 9:00a

Sandburg vs. Argo, 10:30

Metea Valley vs. Richards (Chgo), 12:00

Sullivan vs. Crane, 1:30

Vernon Hills vs. Niles West, 3:00

Leyden vs. Westinghouse, 4:30

Providence vs. Ridgewood, 6:00

Maine East vs. Addison Trail, 7:30

MARENGO

Genoa-Kingston (BYE)

Woodstock North vs. Richmond-Burton, 10:30

Wauconda vs. Woodstock, 12:00

Sycamore vs. Freeport, 1:30

Stillman Valley vs. Marengo, 3:00

Harvest Christian vs. Rochelle, 4:30

Fenton vs. Grayslake North, 6:00

Rockford Christian vs. Crystal Lake Central, 7:30

MARQUETTE (OTTAWA)

Somonauk vs. Indian Creek, 9:00a

Flanagan-Cornell vs. Gardner-So. Wilmington, 10:3

Dwight vs. St. Bede, 12:00

Putnam County vs. Woodland, 1:30

Lexington vs. Hall, 3:30

Wilmington vs. Earlville, 5:00

Serena vs. Seneca, 6:30

Reed-Custer vs. Marquette, 8:00

NORTH BOONE

Alden-Hebron vs. Harvard, 11:00

North Boone vs. Durand, 12:30

PEKIN

Plainfield South vs. Boylan, 9:00a

Limestone vs. Lake Zurich, 10:30

Richwoods vs. Comer, 12:45

Pespectives-MSA vs. Lake Park, 2:15

Morton (IL) vs. Normal West, 9:00a

Moline vs. Lanphier, 10:30

Hersey vs. Pekin, 12:45

Mount Carmel vs. Washington (IL), 2:15

13th Place Semi-Final, 3:45

13th Place Semi-Final, 9:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 6:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 8:00

5th Place Semi-Final, 3:45

5th Place Semi-Final, 9:30

Semi-Final, 6:30

Semi-Final, 8:00

PLANO

Mendota vs. Sandwich, 10:30

Lisle vs. Morris, 9:00a

Newark vs. Plano, 12:30

Hinckley-Big Rock vs. Coal City, 2:00

Kaneland vs. Yorkville Christian, 3:30

Ottawa vs. Marmion, 5:30

Northridge vs. Notre Dame (Peoria), 7:00

Streator vs. Burlington Central, 8:30

PONTIAC

Bloom vs. Plainfield North, 9:00a

Benet vs. Oak Park-River Forest, 10:30

Manual vs. Lockport, 1:00

Joliet West vs. Bloomington, 2:30

New Trier vs. Warren, 4:00

Curie vs. Danville, 6:00

Simeon vs. St. Charles North, 7:30

West Aurora vs. Pontiac, 9:00

PRINCEVILLE

Henry-Senachwine vs. Galva, 2:00

Ridgewood (IL) vs. Princeville, 3:30

Brimfield vs. Peoria Heights, 6:30

Elmwood vs. Midland, 8:00

PROVISO WEST

Proviso West vs. Bogan, 11:00

Clark vs. Farragut, 12:30

Lincoln Park vs. Hammond Central, 2:00

Thornton Fr. North vs. Fenwick, 4:00

St. Rita vs. Young, 5:30

Proviso East vs. Kenwood, 7:00

RICH

Thornton Fr. South vs. Thornton, 9:00a

Bremen vs. Tinley Park, 10:30

Thornridge vs. Noll (IN), 12:00

Longwood vs. St. Francis de Sales, 1:30

Perspectives-Lead vs. Francis Parker, 3:30

Hyde Park vs. Thornwood, 5:00

De La Salle vs. Rich, 6:30

Agricultural Science vs. Hillcrest, 8:00

WHEELING

St. Viator vs. Maine West. 10:30

Prosser vs. Buffalo Grove, 9:00a

Niles North vs. Antioch, 12:15

Wheeling vs. Englewood STEM, 2:00

Hampshire vs. Libertyville, 3:45

Deerfield vs. Neuqua Valley, 5:30

Prospect vs. Fremd, 7:15

Notre Dame vs. Glenbrook North, 8:45

WILLIAMSVILLE

Roanoke-Benson vs. Beardstown, 12:00

YORK

Minooka vs. Leo, 8:30a

Nazareth vs. Stagg, 10:00

St. Francis vs. Montini, 9:00a

Downers Grove South vs. Highland Park, 10:30

Glenbard West vs. Schaumburg, 11:30

Wheaton North vs. Batavia, 1:00

Hinsdale South vs. Glenbard North, 12:00

Andrew vs. St. Laurence, 1:30

Naperville North vs. Lake Forest, 3:00

Yorkville vs. Timothy Christian, 4:30

Waubonsie Valley vs. St. Patrick, 6:00

Conant vs. York, 7:30

St. Ignatius vs. Riverside-Brookfield, 3:30

Palatine vs. Lyons, 5:00

Glenbrook South vs. Rolling Meadows, 6:30

Lemont vs. Bolingbrook, 8:00

