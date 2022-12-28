The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
NBA Sports

Luka Doncic’s 60-21-10 stat line in Mavs’ win goes viral

Doncic had 60 points, a Dallas franchise record, a career-best 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a wild 126-121 overtime victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Doncic had the first 60-20-10 triple-double in NBA history.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Luka Doncic’s 60-21-10 stat line in Mavs’ win goes viral
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic celebrates scoring the game tying basket against the New York Knicks.

Dallas’ Luka Doncic had the first 60-20-10 triple-double in NBA history.

LM Otero/AP

DALLAS — Include the extra rebound, or don’t.

It doesn’t really matter with Luka Doncic’s logic-defying stat line that had current and former NBA stars, along with current and former teammates, buzzing on Twitter.

Doncic had 60 points, a Dallas franchise record, a career-best 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a wild 126-121 overtime victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

Set up by his improbable tying jumper in the final second of regulation off his intentionally missed free throw, Doncic had the first 60-20-10 triple-double in NBA history.

Plenty of peers noticed, including former European sidekick Kristaps Porzingis, traded to Washington last season to break up the pairing that never really clicked as planned.

Porzingis referenced their shared playing roots in Spain, with a tweet in Spanish that translated to “This guy is not normal.”

And the 7-foot-3 Latvian skipped that extraneous rebound on a night when he could celebrate a double-double of his own with 24 points and 10 rebounds as the Wizards beat Philadelphia.

Doncic broke Dirk Nowitzki’s franchise record of 53 points from 2004 two days after the Mavericks unveiled a statue of the retired German star outside the arena.

Nowitzki is the highest-scoring foreign-born player in NBA history (sixth overall). The 23-year-old All-Star could hold that title some day.

“It’ll be another statue in Dallas,” Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett wrote on Twitter.

Kyle Kuzma included the extra rebound while calling Doncic’s numbers “INSANE!!!!!!!”

Brooklyn star Kevin Durant felt the need for an expletive in comparing Doncic’s night to video-game numbers.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said he’ll never see another night like it, and teammate Christian Wood, whose 3-pointer sparked the rally from nine points down in the final 30 seconds of regulation, said he was sending a “GOAT” to Doncic’s farm in his native Slovenia.

“Everybody is still in shock,” coach Jason Kidd said after the game. “The history of the game is written by the players and it was written again tonight for a player — Luka — doing something that’s never been done before.”

Next Up In NBA
Bulls vice president Arturas Karnisovas might be at a crossroads
Defense plagues Bulls in 133-118 loss to lowly Rockets
Margins of victory highlight Bulls’ ongoing issues on defense
Dreaming about next year amid the dreading of this year
Bulls’ Andre Drummond talks playing time and has fun with his profile pic
Bulls star DeMar DeRozan makes Knicks guard Quentin Grimes latest knockout victim
The Latest
Wisconsin linebacker Jordan Turner holds the trophy after defeating Oklahoma State 24-17 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
College Sports
Wisconsin holds on to beat Oklahoma State 24-17 in Guaranteed Rate Bowl
With a 17-point lead nearly erased, the Badgers dug down for one last defensive play to beat the Cowboys.
By John Marshall | AP
 
Prosser’s Latroy Henderson (0) pulls up to shoot a three against Deerfield at Wheeling’s Hardwood Classic.
High School Basketball
Wednesday’s high school basketball scores
All the holiday tournament scores.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Laurance Reed holds his male pink salmon with the distinctive humped back near spawn, caught in September at a North Side Harbor. Provided photo
Outdoors
Pink salmon earns Fish of the Year
Pink salmon earn Fish of the Year honors, a bit of an unorthodox FOTY because the honor usually goes to an individual angler and fish.
By Dale Bowman
 
Screen_Shot_2022_09_01_at_5.39.59_PM.png
News
Woman rescued by Chicago firefighters after she jumps into Lake Michigan to save dog
The woman was walking her dogs near DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Bryn Mawr Avenue when when one of the dogs fell into the lake, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_38235221.jpg
The hiring process for people who investigate abuse in Illinois prisons is mismanaged, the state says
The finding raises questions about the qualifications of the investigators who are crucial in holding abusive guards accountable.
By Shannon Heffernan | WBEZ
 