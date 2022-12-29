Thursday’s high school basketball scores

Thursday, December 29, 2022
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH
Chicago Military at EPIC, 5:00
BLOOMINGTON / NORMAL
Small Schools
East Dubuque vs. Olympia, 2:00
Rock Falls vs. Winnebago, 12:30
El Paso-Gridley vs. Notre Dame (Quincy), 12:30
Fieldcrest vs. McNamara, 2:00
St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Rockford Lutheran, 7:00
University High (Normal) vs. Bloomington Catholic
Annawan vs. Tri-Valley, 12:00
Providence-St. Mel vs. Aurora Christian, 1:30
11th Place, 6:30
Consolation Championship, 8:30
7th Place, 8:00
5th Place, 7:00
Large Schools
Normal vs. North Lawndale, 11:00
Oswego vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 9:30a
Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Peoria Central, 9:30a
Brother Rice vs. Rock Island, 11:00
Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Wheaton-Warr. South, 4:0
Mesa (AZ) vs. Romeoville, 5:30
North Chicago vs. Harlem, 9:00a
Joliet Central vs. Springfield, 10:30
11th Place, 3:30
Consolation Championship, 5:30
7th Place, 5:00
5th Place, 4:00
CENTRALIA
Cahokia vs. Kipp (MO), 8:30a
Champaign Central vs. Dyett, 10:00
Payton vs. Hillwood (TN), 3:30
Confluence (MO) vs. Glenwood, 9:15
Marist vs. Wekiva (FL), 12:30
Evanston vs. Mount Vernon, 2:00
Ritter (MO) vs. Belleville West, 6:15
Centralia vs. Carmel, 7:45
COLLINSVILLE
Mundelein vs. Madison, 10:00
Rockford East vs. Collinsville, 1:00
Mundelein vs. TBA
Rockford East vs. TBA
DE KALB
Ogden vs. Belvidere North, 9:00a
McHenry vs. Hononegah, 10:30
Dundee-Crown vs. Manley, 1:30
Marshall vs. Plainfield East. 12:00
DeKalb vs. Lincoln-Way West, 3:00
Phillips vs. Naperville Central, 4:30
Geneva vs. Huntley, 7:30
Guilford vs. East Moline, 6:00
EAST AURORA
DRW Prep vs. IMSA, 1:00
Hope Academy vs. Plainfield Central, 2:35
Joliet Catholic vs. East Aurora, 4:10
Downers Grove North vs. Wheaton Academy, 5:45
EASTLAND
Amboy vs. West Carroll, 2:00
Forreston vs. Eastland, 3:30
Galena vs. Byron, 5:00
Pecatonica vs. South Beloit, 6:30
EFFINGHAM / TEUTOPOLIS
at Teutopolis
Belvidere vs. Lutheran North (MO), 9:00
Dixon vs. Charleston, 10:30
Oak Lawn vs. St. Anthony, 12:00
Brooks vs. Teutopolis, 1:30
at Effingham
Mattoon vs. Newton, 9:00
Knoxville vs. Highland, 10:30
Lincoln-Way East vs. Centennial, 12:00
Pleasant Plains vs. Effingham, 1:30
at Teutopolis
13th Place Semi-Final, 4:30 (at Effingham)
Consolation Semi-Final, 4:30
5th Place Semi-Final, 6:00
Semi-Final, 7:30
at Effingham
13th Place Semi-Final, 6:00
Consolation Semi-Final, 4:30
5th Place Semi-Final, 6:00
Semi-Final, 7:30
ELGIN
Westminster Christian vs. Bowen, 9:00a
Round Lake vs. Elgin Academy, 10:30
King vs. West Chicago, 12:00
Aurora Central vs. Mather, 1:45
Lake View vs. Waukegan, 3:15
Chicago Christian vs. Raby, 4:45
Walther Christian vs. Shepard, 6:30
Kennedy vs. Elgin, 8:00
ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN
Beecher vs. Morrison, 7:30
GOLDEN GATE (FL)
Loyola vs. Doral (FL), 7:30
GREENVIEW
Grace Christian vs. Blue Ridge, 9:30a
HINSDALE CENTRAL
Glenbard East vs. Oak Forest, 9:30
Morton vs. Willowbrook, 11:00
Richards vs. St. Charles East, 12:30
Lincoln-Way Central vs. Maine South, 3:45
Morgan Park vs. Auburn, 2:00
Stevenson vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, 5:15
DePaul vs. Marian Catholic, 7:00
Oswego East vs. Hinsdale Central, 8:30
IC CATHOLIC / WESTMONT
at Westmont
Elmwood Park vs. UC-Woodlawn, 3:00
Latin vs. South Shore, 6:00
Glenbard South vs. Westmont, 4:30
Christ the King vs. Taft, 7:30
at IC Catholic
Alcott vs. Reavis, 3:00
St. Edward vs. Eisenhower, 6:00
Catalyst-Maria vs. Fenger, 4:30
Evergreen Park vs. IC Catholic, 7:30
JACOBS
Streamwood vs. Jefferson, 9:00a
Elk Grove vs. Marian Central, 10:30
Johnsburg vs. Jacobs, 1:30
Grant vs. South Elgin, 12:00
Cary-Grove vs. Bartlett, 3:00
Larkin vs. Prairie Ridgem 4:30
Barrington vs. Grayslake Central, 6:00
Crystal Lake South vs. Hoffman Estates, 7:30
KANKAKEE
Blue Division
Cissna Park vs. Clifton Central, 9:00a
Grant Park vs. Manteno, 12:00
Momence vs. Herscher, 3:00
St. Anne vs. Peotone, 6:00
Maroon Division
Butler vs. Dunbar, 10:30
Schurz vs. Hansberry, 1:30
Lindblom vs. Von Steuben, 4:30
Jefferson (IN) vs. Kankakee, 7:30
LA MOILLE
Hiawatha vs. DePue, 4:30
LaMoille vs. Lowpoint-Washburn, 6:00
LITTLE VILLAGE
TBA
MAINE EAST
Bulls Prep vs. Argo, 9:00
Richards (Chgo) vs. Sullivan, 10:30
Jones vs. Sandburg, 3:00
Metea Valley vs. Crane, 4:30
Vernon Hills vs. Westinghouse, 12:00
Ridgewood vs. Addison Trail, 1:30
Niles West vs. Leyden, 6:00
Providence vs. Maine East, 7:30
MARQUETTE (OTTAWA)
Somonauk vs. Gradner-So. Wilmington, 9:00a
Indian Creek vs. Flanagan-Cornell, 10:30
St. Bede vs. Woodland, 12:00
Dwight vs. Putnam County, 1:30
Hall vs. Earlville, 3:30
Lexington vs. Wilmington, 5:00
Serena vs. Reed-Custer, 6:30
Seneca vs. Marquette, 8:00
NORTH BOONE
Alden-Hebron vs. Durand, 2:00
North Boone vs. Harvard, 3:30
PEKIN
Limestone vs. Comer, 11:00
Plainfield South vs. Perspectives-MSA, 12:30
Lake Zurich vs. Lake Park, 2:00
Boylan vs. Richwoods, 2:00
Normal West vs. Washington (IL), 11:00
Lanphier vs. Pekin, 12:30
Morton (IL) vs. Hersey, 5:00
Moline vs. Mount Carmel, 6:30
PLANO
Mendota vs. Morris, 9:00a
Newark vs. Hinckley-Big Rock, 10:30
Sandwich vs. Lisle, 12:30
Plano vs. Coal City, 2:00
Yorkville Christian vs. Ottawa, 3:30
Northridge vs. Streator, 5:30
Kaneland vs. Marmion, , 7:00
Notre Dame (Peoria) vs. Burlington Central, 8:30
PONTIAC
Plainfield North vs. Oak Park-River Forest, 9:30a
Manual vs. Bloomington, 8:00a
Warren vs. Danville, 2:30
St. Charles North vs. West Aurora, 6:00
Bloom vs. Benet, 1:00
Lockport vs. Joliet West, 11:00
New Trier vs. Curie, 4:00
Simeon vs. Pontiac, 7:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 9:00
PROVISO WEST
Bowman (IN) vs. Zion-Benton, 11:00
Crete-Monee vs. Southland, 12:30
Bogan vs. Clark, 2:00
Hammond Central (IN) vs. Fenwick, 4:00
St. Rita vs. Proviso East, 5:30
Young vs. Kenwood, 7:00
RICH
Thornton vs. Tinley Park, 9:00a
Thornridge vs. Longwood, 10:30
Thornton Fr. South vs. Bremen, 12:00
Noll (IN) vs. St. Francis de Sales, 1:30
Francis Parker vs. Thornwood, 3:30
De La Salle vs. Agriculutral Science, 5:00
Perspectives-Lead vs. Hyde Park, 6:30
Rich vs. Hillcrest, 8:00
WHEELING
Maine West vs. Prosser, 9:00a
Antioch vs Wheeling, 10:30
St. Viator vs. Buffalo Grove, 12:15
Niles North vs. Englewood STEM, 2:00
Hampshire vs. Deerfield, 3:45
Prospect vs. Notre Dame, 5:30
Libertyville vs. Neuqua Valley, 7:15
Fremd vs. Glenbrook North, 8:45
WILLIAMSVILLE
Roanoke-Benson vs. Havana
YORK
Leo vs. Stagg, 8:30a
Montini vs. Highland Park, 9:00a
Minooka vs. Nazareth, 11:30
St. Francis vs. Downers Grove South, 12:00
Schaumburg vs. Batavia, 3:00
Hinsdale South vs. Andrew, 4:30
Glenbard West vs. Wheaton North, 3:30
Glenbard North vs. St. Laurence, 5:00
Lake Forest vs. Timothy Christian, 10:00
Waubonsie Valley vs. Conant, 10:30
Naperville North vs. Yorkville, 1:00
St. Patrick vs. York, 1:30
Riverside-Brookfield vs. Palatine, 6:00
Glenbrook South vs. Lemont, 7:30
St. Ignatius vs. Lyons, 6:30
Rolling Meadows vs. Bolingbrook, 8:00