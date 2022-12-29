The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 29, 2022
Thursday's high school basketball scores

All the holiday tournament scores.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Oak Park’s Justin Bowen (15) responds to the Huskies early lead.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH

Chicago Military at EPIC, 5:00

BLOOMINGTON / NORMAL

Small Schools

East Dubuque vs. Olympia, 2:00

Rock Falls vs. Winnebago, 12:30

El Paso-Gridley vs. Notre Dame (Quincy), 12:30

Fieldcrest vs. McNamara, 2:00

St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Rockford Lutheran, 7:00

University High (Normal) vs. Bloomington Catholic

Annawan vs. Tri-Valley, 12:00

Providence-St. Mel vs. Aurora Christian, 1:30

11th Place, 6:30

Consolation Championship, 8:30

7th Place, 8:00

5th Place, 7:00

Large Schools

Normal vs. North Lawndale, 11:00

Oswego vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 9:30a

Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Peoria Central, 9:30a

Brother Rice vs. Rock Island, 11:00

Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Wheaton-Warr. South, 4:0

Mesa (AZ) vs. Romeoville, 5:30

North Chicago vs. Harlem, 9:00a

Joliet Central vs. Springfield, 10:30

11th Place, 3:30

Consolation Championship, 5:30

7th Place, 5:00

5th Place, 4:00

CENTRALIA

Cahokia vs. Kipp (MO), 8:30a

Champaign Central vs. Dyett, 10:00

Payton vs. Hillwood (TN), 3:30

Confluence (MO) vs. Glenwood, 9:15

Marist vs. Wekiva (FL), 12:30

Evanston vs. Mount Vernon, 2:00

Ritter (MO) vs. Belleville West, 6:15

Centralia vs. Carmel, 7:45

COLLINSVILLE

Mundelein vs. Madison, 10:00

Rockford East vs. Collinsville, 1:00

Mundelein vs. TBA

Rockford East vs. TBA

DE KALB

Ogden vs. Belvidere North, 9:00a

McHenry vs. Hononegah, 10:30

Dundee-Crown vs. Manley, 1:30

Marshall vs. Plainfield East. 12:00

DeKalb vs. Lincoln-Way West, 3:00

Phillips vs. Naperville Central, 4:30

Geneva vs. Huntley, 7:30

Guilford vs. East Moline, 6:00

EAST AURORA

DRW Prep vs. IMSA, 1:00

Hope Academy vs. Plainfield Central, 2:35

Joliet Catholic vs. East Aurora, 4:10

Downers Grove North vs. Wheaton Academy, 5:45

EASTLAND

Amboy vs. West Carroll, 2:00

Forreston vs. Eastland, 3:30

Galena vs. Byron, 5:00

Pecatonica vs. South Beloit, 6:30

EFFINGHAM / TEUTOPOLIS

at Teutopolis

Belvidere vs. Lutheran North (MO), 9:00

Dixon vs. Charleston, 10:30

Oak Lawn vs. St. Anthony, 12:00

Brooks vs. Teutopolis, 1:30

at Effingham

Mattoon vs. Newton, 9:00

Knoxville vs. Highland, 10:30

Lincoln-Way East vs. Centennial, 12:00

Pleasant Plains vs. Effingham, 1:30

at Teutopolis

13th Place Semi-Final, 4:30 (at Effingham)

Consolation Semi-Final, 4:30

5th Place Semi-Final, 6:00

Semi-Final, 7:30

at Effingham

13th Place Semi-Final, 6:00

Consolation Semi-Final, 4:30

5th Place Semi-Final, 6:00

Semi-Final, 7:30

ELGIN

Westminster Christian vs. Bowen, 9:00a

Round Lake vs. Elgin Academy, 10:30

King vs. West Chicago, 12:00

Aurora Central vs. Mather, 1:45

Lake View vs. Waukegan, 3:15

Chicago Christian vs. Raby, 4:45

Walther Christian vs. Shepard, 6:30

Kennedy vs. Elgin, 8:00

ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN

Beecher vs. Morrison, 7:30

GOLDEN GATE (FL)

Loyola vs. Doral (FL), 7:30

GREENVIEW

Grace Christian vs. Blue Ridge, 9:30a

HINSDALE CENTRAL

Glenbard East vs. Oak Forest, 9:30

Morton vs. Willowbrook, 11:00

Richards vs. St. Charles East, 12:30

Lincoln-Way Central vs. Maine South, 3:45

Morgan Park vs. Auburn, 2:00

Stevenson vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, 5:15

DePaul vs. Marian Catholic, 7:00

Oswego East vs. Hinsdale Central, 8:30

IC CATHOLIC / WESTMONT

at Westmont

Elmwood Park vs. UC-Woodlawn, 3:00

Latin vs. South Shore, 6:00

Glenbard South vs. Westmont, 4:30

Christ the King vs. Taft, 7:30

at IC Catholic

Alcott vs. Reavis, 3:00

St. Edward vs. Eisenhower, 6:00

Catalyst-Maria vs. Fenger, 4:30

Evergreen Park vs. IC Catholic, 7:30

JACOBS

Streamwood vs. Jefferson, 9:00a

Elk Grove vs. Marian Central, 10:30

Johnsburg vs. Jacobs, 1:30

Grant vs. South Elgin, 12:00

Cary-Grove vs. Bartlett, 3:00

Larkin vs. Prairie Ridgem 4:30

Barrington vs. Grayslake Central, 6:00

Crystal Lake South vs. Hoffman Estates, 7:30

KANKAKEE

Blue Division

Cissna Park vs. Clifton Central, 9:00a

Grant Park vs. Manteno, 12:00

Momence vs. Herscher, 3:00

St. Anne vs. Peotone, 6:00

Maroon Division

Butler vs. Dunbar, 10:30

Schurz vs. Hansberry, 1:30

Lindblom vs. Von Steuben, 4:30

Jefferson (IN) vs. Kankakee, 7:30

LA MOILLE

Hiawatha vs. DePue, 4:30

LaMoille vs. Lowpoint-Washburn, 6:00

LITTLE VILLAGE

TBA

MAINE EAST

Bulls Prep vs. Argo, 9:00

Richards (Chgo) vs. Sullivan, 10:30

Jones vs. Sandburg, 3:00

Metea Valley vs. Crane, 4:30

Vernon Hills vs. Westinghouse, 12:00

Ridgewood vs. Addison Trail, 1:30

Niles West vs. Leyden, 6:00

Providence vs. Maine East, 7:30

MARQUETTE (OTTAWA)

Somonauk vs. Gradner-So. Wilmington, 9:00a

Indian Creek vs. Flanagan-Cornell, 10:30

St. Bede vs. Woodland, 12:00

Dwight vs. Putnam County, 1:30

Hall vs. Earlville, 3:30

Lexington vs. Wilmington, 5:00

Serena vs. Reed-Custer, 6:30

Seneca vs. Marquette, 8:00

NORTH BOONE

Alden-Hebron vs. Durand, 2:00

North Boone vs. Harvard, 3:30

PEKIN

Limestone vs. Comer, 11:00

Plainfield South vs. Perspectives-MSA, 12:30

Lake Zurich vs. Lake Park, 2:00

Boylan vs. Richwoods, 2:00

Normal West vs. Washington (IL), 11:00

Lanphier vs. Pekin, 12:30

Morton (IL) vs. Hersey, 5:00

Moline vs. Mount Carmel, 6:30

PLANO

Mendota vs. Morris, 9:00a

Newark vs. Hinckley-Big Rock, 10:30

Sandwich vs. Lisle, 12:30

Plano vs. Coal City, 2:00

Yorkville Christian vs. Ottawa, 3:30

Northridge vs. Streator, 5:30

Kaneland vs. Marmion, , 7:00

Notre Dame (Peoria) vs. Burlington Central, 8:30

PONTIAC

Plainfield North vs. Oak Park-River Forest, 9:30a

Manual vs. Bloomington, 8:00a

Warren vs. Danville, 2:30

St. Charles North vs. West Aurora, 6:00

Bloom vs. Benet, 1:00

Lockport vs. Joliet West, 11:00

New Trier vs. Curie, 4:00

Simeon vs. Pontiac, 7:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 9:00

PROVISO WEST

Bowman (IN) vs. Zion-Benton, 11:00

Crete-Monee vs. Southland, 12:30

Bogan vs. Clark, 2:00

Hammond Central (IN) vs. Fenwick, 4:00

St. Rita vs. Proviso East, 5:30

Young vs. Kenwood, 7:00

RICH

Thornton vs. Tinley Park, 9:00a

Thornridge vs. Longwood, 10:30

Thornton Fr. South vs. Bremen, 12:00

Noll (IN) vs. St. Francis de Sales, 1:30

Francis Parker vs. Thornwood, 3:30

De La Salle vs. Agriculutral Science, 5:00

Perspectives-Lead vs. Hyde Park, 6:30

Rich vs. Hillcrest, 8:00

WHEELING

Maine West vs. Prosser, 9:00a

Antioch vs Wheeling, 10:30

St. Viator vs. Buffalo Grove, 12:15

Niles North vs. Englewood STEM, 2:00

Hampshire vs. Deerfield, 3:45

Prospect vs. Notre Dame, 5:30

Libertyville vs. Neuqua Valley, 7:15

Fremd vs. Glenbrook North, 8:45

WILLIAMSVILLE

Roanoke-Benson vs. Havana

YORK

Leo vs. Stagg, 8:30a

Montini vs. Highland Park, 9:00a

Minooka vs. Nazareth, 11:30

St. Francis vs. Downers Grove South, 12:00

Schaumburg vs. Batavia, 3:00

Hinsdale South vs. Andrew, 4:30

Glenbard West vs. Wheaton North, 3:30

Glenbard North vs. St. Laurence, 5:00

Lake Forest vs. Timothy Christian, 10:00

Waubonsie Valley vs. Conant, 10:30

Naperville North vs. Yorkville, 1:00

St. Patrick vs. York, 1:30

Riverside-Brookfield vs. Palatine, 6:00

Glenbrook South vs. Lemont, 7:30

St. Ignatius vs. Lyons, 6:30

Rolling Meadows vs. Bolingbrook, 8:00

