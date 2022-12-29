The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 29, 2022
T.J. Holmes files for divorce amid reports of affair with ‘GMA’ co-anchor Amy Robach

The ABC co-anchor filed a petition for divorce from immigration attorney Marilee Fiebig in New York City on Wednesday.

By  USA TODAY
   
Naledi Ushe, USA TODAY
TJ. Holmes has filed a petition for divorce from immigration attorney Marilee Fiebig. The two (pictured at a New York event in 2020) got married in March 2010 and share 9-year-old daughter, Sabine.&nbsp;

TJ. Holmes has filed a petition for divorce from immigration attorney Marilee Fiebig. The two (pictured at an event in New York City in 2020) got married in March 2010 and share 9-year-old daughter, Sabine.

Getty Images

T.J. Holmes is ending his marriage with his wife of 13 years amid his reported affair with “GMA3” co-anchor Amy Robach.

The ABC co-anchor, 45, filed a petition for divorce from immigration attorney Marilee Fiebig in New York City on Wednesday, according to court records obtained by USA Today.

USA Today has reached out to reps and attorneys for Holmes.

Holmes and Fiebig, 45, got married in March 2010 and share 9-year-old daughter Sabine. The “GMA3” co-anchor also has two children, Brianna and Jaiden, from a previous marriage to Amy Ferson.

The petition for divorce comes after the alleged romance between Holmes and Robach, 49, made headlines last month when the Daily Mail published video and photographs that made it apparent something romantic was happening between the two married anchors. One picture showed the two holding hands. In another, Holmes is patting Robach on the bottom.

Robach wed “Melrose Place” star Andrew Shue in 2010. They listed their New York City apartment for sale in September. While the pair did not have kids together, Robach has two children from her first marriage to Tim McIntosh. 

Earlier this month, ABC decided to sideline Robach and Holmes from the afternoon news program, calling the allegations a “distraction.”

ABC News President Kim Godwin alerted the editorial staff to her decision on Dec. 5 in a meeting.

“It’s become an internal and an external distraction, the relationship between two of our colleagues,” Godwin said, according to an employee on the call who was not authorized to share details publicly. “While the relationship is not a violation of company policies, I have taken the last few days to think through what I think is best for our organization. For now, I’m going to take Amy and T.J. off the air while we figure this out.”

ABC declined to comment at the time.

Holmes appeared to hint a marital strife in a March 2020 Facebook post in which he admitted he gave Fiebig “plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine (behind) out the doooooooor. But instead, with her built-in black woman superpower, she showed a grace and patience that’s incomprehensible.”

Contributing: Erin Jensen

Read more at usatoday.com

