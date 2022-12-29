17-year-old girl killed in Plainfield crash

A 17-year-old girl was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday in suburban Plainfield.
The girl was driving a Hyundai Elantra about 6:20 p.m. east on 143rd Street near Frontage Road when she veered off the road and crashed into a deep embankment, according to preliminary information from Plainfield police.
The girl died from injuries suffered in the crash, police said, adding that the incident remains under investigation.
The road was closed for several hours while authorities investigated.
Amid legal fight over cash bail, a West Side law center is working to show the benefits of releasing people before their trials
“I know how it feels when you get down in the county jail,” says Daryl Pierce with the Lawndale Christian Legal Center. “You can’t make bond, you ain’t got no hope, you ain’t got nobody.”
