17-year-old girl killed in Plainfield crash

A 17-year-old girl was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday in suburban Plainfield.

The girl was driving a Hyundai Elantra about 6:20 p.m. east on 143rd Street near Frontage Road when she veered off the road and crashed into a deep embankment, according to preliminary information from Plainfield police.

The girl died from injuries suffered in the crash, police said, adding that the incident remains under investigation.

The road was closed for several hours while authorities investigated.

