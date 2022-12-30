The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 30, 2022
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

Nicor Gas donates $5M to help customers pay heat bills

Income-eligible gas customers can apply for a Shield of Caring grant through The Salvation Army on January 16

By  Michael Loria
   
SHARE Nicor Gas donates $5M to help customers pay heat bills
Nicor Gas will reopen its Shield of Caring grant on January 16. Income-eligible customers can receive up to $250 to use towards account balances.

Nicor Gas will reopen its Shield of Caring grant program on Jan. 16. Income-eligible customers can receive up to $250 to use toward account balances.

File photo

Nicor Gas has donated $5 million to a program that helps customers with their heating bills and other necessities.

Customers may apply for a Shield of Caring grant beginning Jan. 16. The $250 grants are applied to Nicor account balances.

The program is overseen by The Salvation Army. Customers may apply by calling their local corps community center or online at www.shieldofcaring.com.

The company, which provides gas to 2.3 million customers in Illinois, created the grant program in 2021 in response to the pandemic. Last year, The Salvation Army program distributed $1.75 million in grants to 8,000 customers for bill payment assistance and helped 9,500 families with basic needs such as warm winter coats and food boxes.

The grant is open to customers earning less than 400% of the federal poverty level, or about $54,000.

Customers who have received assistance grants from other programs, such as the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program or the Sharing Program, are encouraged to apply. Grants are available to families who are past due on their gas bills or have experienced a financial hardship such as job loss, illness, military deployment or a disability.

Michael Loria is a staff reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South Side and West Side.

Next Up In News
Picture Chicago: 11 of the week’s best photos
Trump’s tax returns released after long fight with Congress
Bill Hood, a lawyer, lobbyist and philanthropist, dead at 78
1 person killed, 12 others wounded — including 2 teen boys — in Chicago Thursday
Southwest Airlines schedule returns to relative normalcy
1 killed, 1 seriously hurt when car flips over and catches fire on Kennedy Expressway
The Latest
MIDWAY_122722_46.jpg
Photography
Picture Chicago: 11 of the week’s best photos
From the celebrations that came with a big holiday week to massive temperature shifts, logistical nightmares for travelers and more, Sun-Times photographers were out capturing another week in our city.
By Sun-Times staff
 
SEC Championship - LSU v Georgia
College Sports
Big Game Hunting: Is Ohio State too soft for Georgia? Is Michigan too tough for TCU?
We’re about to find out, with the College Football Playoff semifinals set for Saturday.
By Steve Greenberg
 
An 1897 oil on canvas portrait of “Sherlock Holmes” author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle by illustrator Sidney Paget is on display as part of the exhibition “Sherlock Holmes: The Man Who Never Lived and Will Never Die” at the Museum of London in London, in 2014.&nbsp;
Books
Last Sherlock Holmes work among 2023 public domain books, movies, music
The long-running contested copyright dispute over Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s tales of a whipsmart detective will finally come to an end as the 1927 copyrights expiring Jan. 1 include Conan Doyle’s last Sherlock Holmes work.
By Associated Press
 
A photo of Bears coach Matt Eberflus on the sideline during warmups.
Bears
Bears get Cody Whitehair, Teven Jenkins, Equanimeous St. Brown back vs. Lions; Chase Claypool questionable
All four starters missed the game against the Bills last week.
By Jason Lieser
 
Students from LEARN Charter School.
Other Views
It takes a village to run a school
I am the Illinois Network of Charter Schools Principal of the Year. But I didn’t win the award on my own. I belongs to the entire school.
By Sekou Robertson
 