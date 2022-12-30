The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 30, 2022
Notre Dame fights back — again and again — to beat South Carolina 45-38 in Gator Bowl

If that’s not something to build on after a 9-4 season that could’ve been better — or worse — it’s hard to think of what would be.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Notre Dame v South Carolina

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner runs for a first-quarter touchdown in the Gator Bowl against South Carolina.

Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notre Dame slugged back at South Carolina on Saturday at the Gator Bowl.

Again. And again.

A few times, the Irish missed and punched themselves in the face instead.

But it all added up to a 45-38 victory that never would have happened if the Irish hadn’t packed an abundant supply of resilience for this road trip. They needed every last bit of it, too.

The Irish trailed 21-7 after the highest-scoring first quarter in the history of this game. They were victimized by a flurry of gadget plays including a touchdown pass thrown by South Carolina’s punter. Quarterback Tyler Buchner, playing for the first time since the second game of the season, threw not one but two pick-sixes, the second of which was run back 100 yards to tie the game 38-38 in the fourth quarter.

But one last drive — 12 plays, 80 meaningful yards — put the Irish on top. In a game of seemingly endless battling back, this was the best of all possible conclusions. If that’s not something to build on after a 9-4 season that could’ve been better — or worse — it’s hard to think of what would be.

Benet’s Brayden Fagbemi (0) shoots the ball over Joliet West’s Jeremy Fears Jr. (11).
High School Basketball
Pontiac Holiday Tournament semifinals: Benet takes down Joliet West and Simeon beats Curie
The undefeated Redwings knocked off Joliet West 56-47 in the semifinals of the 91st Pontiac Holiday Tournament on Friday.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Etana the giraffe had lived at the Lincoln Park Zoo since 2003. She died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
Chicago
Lincoln Park Zoo’s 24-year-old giraffe Etana dies
The zoo said she passed away quickly overnight after an acute change in her health.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A car caravan traveled to the Loop on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, where Pilsen residents protested against huge increases in their property tax bills.
News
Pilsen residents protest higher property taxes, gentrification: ‘This is home’
After the Cook County Board of Review granted appeals to businesses downtown, the property tax burden shifted to Pilsen residents who fear they could lose their homes and businesses.
By Zack Miller
 
The deadline for obtaining the Real ID needed to board a domestic flight has been pushed back again, with the Department of Homeland Security citing the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for the slower-than-expected rollout.
News
Real ID deadline extended to 2025
After the May 2025 deadline, domestic travelers 18 and older on commercial flights must have a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or state photo ID identification card. The deadline to have a Real ID had previously been May 3, 2023.
By Jim Salter | Associated Press
 
Steven Tyler presents the award for song of the year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Entertainment and Culture
Woman sues Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, alleging child sex assault in 1970s
The 65-year-old Julia Misley said in a statement that she wanted to seize “a new opportunity to take legal action against those that abused me in my youth.”
By Associated Press
 