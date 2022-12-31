The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 31, 2022
Celebrities Entertainment and Culture News

Keenan Cahill, YouTube lip-sync star, dies at 27

Cahill died at a Chicago hospital Thursday afternoon following complications from open heart surgery.

By  USA TODAY
   
Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
SHARE Keenan Cahill, YouTube lip-sync star, dies at 27
Internet celebrity Keenan Cahill attends the 40th American Music Awards in 2012, in Los Angeles. Cahill died earlier this week at the age of 27.

Internet celebrity Keenan Cahill attends the 40th American Music Awards in 2012, in Los Angeles. Cahill died earlier this week at the age of 27.

Getty Images

Keenan Cahill, an online content creator who became famous for his star-studded, lip-syncing videos, died Thursday. He was 27. 

Cahill died at a Chicago hospital Thursday afternoon following complications from open heart surgery, his manager David Graham confirmed to USA Today Friday. Cahill went in for the surgery on Dec. 15 and was placed on life support following the procedure’s complications.

The YouTuber, who struggled with the genetic disorder Maroteaux-Lamy Syndrome, informed his fans of the surgery in social media posts earlier this month.

“One week till open heart surgery,” Cahill wrote on Instagram Dec. 5. “Wish me luck. Love y’all.”

Maroteaux-Lamy Syndrome is characterized by “complete or partial lack of activity of the enzyme arylsulfatase B,” according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD). This disruption in enzyme activity can lead to symptoms such as “coarse facial features, corneal clouding, joint abnormalities, various skeletal malformations, an abnormally enlarged liver and/or spleen and hearing loss.”

Heart abnormalities are common in children with the syndrome, per NORD.

Cahill began uploading videos to YouTube in his teens, sharing singing and lip-sync covers of pop songs by the Jonas Brothers, Shakira and the All-American Rejects.

His YouTube channel began to take off when his videos caught the attention of celebrities, who joined him in his expressive lip-syncing. Cahill made videos with stars including 50 Cent, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. Cahill’s video with 50 Cent, a cover of the rapper’s Jeremih collaboration “Down on Me,” has racked up 60 million views to date.

Television personality and DJ Pauly D, who collaborated with Cahill on a cover of his song “Beat Dat Beat,” took to Twitter Friday to mourn Cahill’s passing.

“Rip Keenan,” Pauly wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of the two at an event. “Thank You for always making the world smile.”

Cahill’s last upload was an original song with Jillian Jensen titled “Rain.”

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In Entertainment
Dear Abby: We talked almost daily for decades, then friend stopped answering my calls
Horoscope for Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022
Barbara Walters dies; TV news pioneer was 93
Woman sues Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, alleging child sex assault in 1970s
Last Sherlock Holmes work among 2023 public domain books, movies, music
Andersonville mural features 17th century ship that was the pride of the Swedish navy (just very briefly)
The Latest
Three people were shot early Saturday in Wicker Park.
Crime
3 shot while walking in Wicker Park alley
The men were walking in an alley in the 1400 block of North Honore when a male suspect walked up and began shouting before firing shots, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was shot during an armed robbery Dec. 31, 2022 on the North Side.
Crime
2 fatally shot in Avalon Park home
The men were inside a home in the 8600 block of South Constance Avenue when someone fired shots about 10:35 p.m.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was shot during an armed robbery Dec. 31, 2022 on the North Side.
Crime
Man shot during armed robbery in West Ridge
The man, 27, was taken to Saint Francis Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Michigan v Ohio State
Sports Saturday
Polling Place: Voters pick College Football Playoff, Illinois-Mississippi State winners
How does a Michigan-Ohio State football rematch Jan. 9 in Southern California sound?
By Steve Greenberg
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot gives an update on migrant arrivals to Chicago during a news conference at The Salvation Army Metropolitan Division on Sept. 1 2022.
Immigration
Lightfoot asks Illinois for millions more to help migrants; state says funding will stop by end of January
Chicago has 1,531 migrants in its care, Lightfoot wrote in a letter to the state, and is running 11 alternate shelters that provide meals, clothing and showers.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 