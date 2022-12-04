The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 4, 2022
Celebrities Entertainment and Culture Movies and TV

On ‘SNL,’ Keke Palmer confirms the rumors: She’s pregnant

South suburban native jokes that it’s ‘bad when people spread rumors about you on the internet ... but it’s even worse when they’re correct.’

By  Hannah Yasharoff | USA TODAY
   
SHARE On ‘SNL,’ Keke Palmer confirms the rumors: She’s pregnant
NUP_199989_00008.JPG

Keke Palmer reveals her baby bump during her host monologue on the Dec. 3, 2022, episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

Will Heath/NBC

Keke Palmer is booked and busy, as she attested to during her opening monologue on ”Saturday Night Live.” The Chicago area native has appeared in several films and shows, including “Nope,” “Alice,” “Lightyear,” “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” and “Human Resources.” 

But the longtime performer is taking on a new role: Mom. 

During her opening monologue of Saturday’s episode of the NBC sketch comedy show, Palmer, 29, said she wanted to address some rumors that had been circulating about her as of late.

“People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby,’ ‘Keke’s pregnant,’ “ she said. “And I want to set the record straight: I am.” 

She unbuttoned an oversized trench coat to reveal a crop top and a baby bump, garnering a booming round of cheers and applause. Palmer joked that it’s “bad when people spread rumors about you on the internet ... but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” 

She continued: “I was trying to keep it on the down-low because I’ve got a lot of stuff going on. People coming up to me going, ‘Congratulations!’ I’m like, ‘Shh, can y’all stop? I’ve got a liquor sponsorship on the line. Let the check clear.’ ” 

Palmer’s representative Lauren Auslander confirmed the announcement.

Palmer grew up in south suburban Robbins, and her first acting appearance was in the Chicago-made “Barbershop 2: Back in Business” in 2004. Since then, she has become a mainstay in the entertainment industry as an actress, singer, comedian and TV host. 

“This has been the biggest blessing,” she continued of her pregnancy news. “I’m so excited. I want to be a mom. Even though some people feel a little weird about me being pregnant because I was a child actor, but I’m 29, I’m grown.” 

Toward the end of the episode, Palmer again showed off her baby bump while playing a pregnant character at a doctor’s check-up, where she watches her overactive twins through the ultrasound monitor as they breakdance, place a Filet-O-Fish delivery order and put out a fire in the womb sparked by Palmer eating Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. 

It isn’t the first time an “SNL” host has used the platform to announce a pregnancy. In 2018, Cardi B broke the news during her own debut on the show while performing, showing off a baby bump for the first time. 

Next Up In Entertainment
Bob McGrath, ‘Sesame Street’ cast member, dies at 90
Dear Abby: After learning my doctor’s secrets, I need to ditch him
Horoscope for Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022
Dear Abby: Elderly man’s daughters upset as he befriends my widowed mom
Horoscope for Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022
Chicago nightlife legend Jojo Baby won’t let cancer be a drag
The Latest
Despite losing to Michigan in the regular-season finale, Ohio State will join the Wolverines in the College Football Playoff.
College Sports
College Football Playoff set; semis pit Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU
Can the Big Ten take down the big, bad Bulldogs? Might the Buckeyes and Wolverines meet again for all the marbles?
By Steve Greenberg
 
Bulls coach Billy Donovan talks with rookie Dalen Terry.
Bulls
Rookie Dalen Terry sits and waits while Bulls struggle with consistency
Terry remained confident that he could help with some of the issues that showed themselves on the six-game road trip, but it’s not his call. So for now, the guard/forward will continue working in what is shaping up to be a “redshirt year.”
By Joe Cowley
 
merlin_110161433.jpg
Bears
Aaron Rodgers beats Bears again, with no hard feelings
Rodgers saluted Bears fans after clinching a 28-19 victory. “You never know when it’s going to be your last time playing at a place,” he said. “As much as the fans don’t really like me, I do have respect for the city of Chicago and their great sports fans.”
By Mark Potash
 
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Bears
The Packers had ‘winning time,’ the Bears a losing streak
The Bears have been saying for two months how crucial it would be for the development of their young players to win a close game. That they haven’t is cause for concern, even as one acknowledges the team is rebuilding.
By Patrick Finley
 
A photo of Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander intercepting a pass intended for Equanimeous St. Brown.
Bears
Bears, QB Justin Fields lose another one to Packers in ‘sickening’ style
The Packers routed the Bears 18-0 in the fourth quarter to beat them for the eighth time in a row.
By Jason Lieser
 