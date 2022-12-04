GoFundMe for Buffalo Grove slaying victims raises more than $60,000

A fundraiser to help pay for funeral expenses of a woman and her two daughters who were found dead in their Buffalo Grove home last week has raised more than $60,000.

Funds will also help pay for transportation costs for Vera Kisliak and her daughters, Vivian, 6, and Amilia, 4, because their family lives overseas, the GoFundMe states. The campaign has received more than 1,000 donations, surpassing its initial goal of $50,000.

“As you can imagine, they were not at all prepared for the financial burden that comes along with a proper funeral service, burial and the transportation costs as they would like to lay them to rest in their hometown,” the GoFundMe states.

Kisliak and her daughters were found dead in their home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace on Wednesday by officers performing a well-being check. Kisliak’s husband, Andrei Kisliak, 39, and the children’s grandmother Lilia Kisliak, 67, were also found dead in the home, according to Buffalo Grove police.

The Lake County coroner’s office has said they all died from “sharp-force injuries,” but police haven’t released many details about the circumstances of the deaths.

Buffalo Grove police Chief Brian Budds said the incident was domestic-related at a news conference after the discovery, but he would not offer more details.

Vera Kisliak had filed for divorce in July, according to Lake County court records, which also tell a story of increasingly erratic, menacing behavior by Andrei Kisliak.

“Vera was a devoted and a loving mom to a fun loving, energetic, always smiling 7-year-old Vivi and delicate, kind, sweet 4-year-old Amilusha,” the GoFundMe states. “She did her best to keep them safe and happy but their lives were cut too short in the most gruesome way.”

