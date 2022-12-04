The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 4, 2022
News Metro/State Crime

GoFundMe for Buffalo Grove slaying victims raises more than $60,000

The campaign to help cover funeral expenses for a mother, two daughters has raised more than $60,000 from 1,000 donations, surpassing the goal of $50,000.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE GoFundMe for Buffalo Grove slaying victims raises more than $60,000
Buffalo Grove police outside house on the block of 2800 Acacia Terrace, Thursday. According to police, officers went to the single-family residence on Acacia Terrace at about 11 a.m. Wednesday after a call for a well-being check on an woman. Officers were unable to make contact with anyone inside the home, forced their way inside and found the bodies, police said.

Buffalo Grove police outside where the Kisliak family was found dead Nov. 30 by officers doing a well-being check.

Brian Hill/Daily Herald

A fundraiser to help pay for funeral expenses of a woman and her two daughters who were found dead in their Buffalo Grove home last week has raised more than $60,000.

Funds will also help pay for transportation costs for Vera Kisliak and her daughters, Vivian, 6, and Amilia, 4, because their family lives overseas, the GoFundMe states. The campaign has received more than 1,000 donations, surpassing its initial goal of $50,000.

“As you can imagine, they were not at all prepared for the financial burden that comes along with a proper funeral service, burial and the transportation costs as they would like to lay them to rest in their hometown,” the GoFundMe states.

Kisliak and her daughters were found dead in their home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace on Wednesday by officers performing a well-being check. Kisliak’s husband, Andrei Kisliak, 39, and the children’s grandmother Lilia Kisliak, 67, were also found dead in the home, according to Buffalo Grove police.

The Lake County coroner’s office has said they all died from “sharp-force injuries,” but police haven’t released many details about the circumstances of the deaths.

Related

Buffalo Grove police Chief Brian Budds said the incident was domestic-related at a news conference after the discovery, but he would not offer more details.

Vera Kisliak had filed for divorce in July, according to Lake County court records, which also tell a story of increasingly erratic, menacing behavior by Andrei Kisliak.

“Vera was a devoted and a loving mom to a fun loving, energetic, always smiling 7-year-old Vivi and delicate, kind, sweet 4-year-old Amilusha,” the GoFundMe states. “She did her best to keep them safe and happy but their lives were cut too short in the most gruesome way.”

Next Up In News
10 armed robberies reported in under 2 hours on North and West sides
Man dies days after being shot in Douglas
Bob McGrath, ‘Sesame Street’ cast member, dies at 90
Evanston Starbucks workers back union drive
Holiday gifts for the incarcerated, a small gesture with a big impact: ‘They need to know people care about them’
Man lied to police about shooting that left his 3-year-old son wounded: prosecutors
The Latest
A Chicago police SUV.
Crime
10 armed robberies reported in under 2 hours on North and West sides
Police warn residents to take precautions as three of the people were struck on the head with a gun.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Matt Martin attempts a shot against Arvid Soderblom.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks fall into Islanders’ traps in lethargic loss
The Hawks mustered little pushback in a 3-0 defeat Sunday, marking their fourth time shut out this season. Plus, Luke Richardson discussed his fluky head injury and goalie Jaxson Stauber was called up.
By Ben Pope
 
ANGELS_CUBS.JPG
Cubs
Fred McGriff elected into Hall of Fame via Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee
Many members of the 16-person committee had Chicago ties.
By Maddie Lee
 
Northwestern’s Ty Berry, right, shoots against Michigan State’s Jaden Akins during the first half of Sunday’s game.
College Sports
Northwestern tops No. 20 Michigan State in Big Ten opener
Northwestern took the lead late in the first half on a layup by Boo Buie and never relinquished it, leading by as many as nine points.
By Associated Press
 
Connecticut’s Nika Mühl (10) and Notre Dame’s Maddy Westbeld (21) fight for possession during the first half of Sunday’s game.
College Sports
No. 7 Notre Dame women beat No. 3 UConn
Maddy Westbeld had a season-high 17 points and nine rebounds for the Fighting Irish.
By Associated Press
 