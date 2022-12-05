2 teens shot after trying to rob concealed carry holder in Austin, police say

A concealed carry holder shot two teenagers who were trying to rob him Monday morning in Austin, according to Chicago police.

The man, 56, was in his car in the 4700 block of West Arthington Avenue when three teens approached in another car just before 6 a.m., police said.

One teen got out of the car, pointed a gun at the man and demanded his belongings, police said. There was a struggle, and the man began firing his own gun, police said. The teens attempted to flee in their car but crashed nearby, police said.

The teen who was driving was struck in his head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Another teen was located several blocks away with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The third teen broke his leg in the crash and was transported to a hospital in fair condition, police said.

All three teens are believed to be between 15 and 18 years old, police said.

The man was not injured in the incident.

